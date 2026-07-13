Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns Launches Redesigned Website with Five Days of Exclusive Promotions

Saint Johns women's boutique celebrates its website relaunch with discounts, free shipping, new arrivals, and the addition of Lulu B to its product lineup

The relaunch is a reflection of where Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns is headed. This is our way of saying thank you to those who have supported us and an invitation to those who haven't visited yet.” — Danielle Stacy, Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns , a locally owned women's clothing boutique serving the greater Jacksonville area, today announced the relaunch of its website at MainstreamBoutiqueSaintJohns.com, along with a five-day celebration running July 13 through July 17, 2026.The redesigned website includes refreshed product photography that better reflects southern style, an improved navigation structure, and a series of user experience enhancements that make it easier for shoppers to browse collections, discover new arrivals, and find styles suited to their lifestyle. Additionally, there will be promotions all week designed to reward loyal customers and welcome new ones. The relaunch also marks the debut of Lulu B, a new brand addition to the boutique's curated lineup of women's clothing, tops, dresses, denim, and accessories."This relaunch is about so much more than just a new look online. It’s a reflection of where Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns is headed," said owner Danielle Stacy. "We've put a lot of care into making the website experience feel as warm and personal as walking through our doors, and we're so excited to share it with our community. This week is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has supported us, and an invitation to everyone who hasn't visited us yet."Relaunch Celebration: July 13–17, 2026Throughout the five-day celebration, shoppers will find new reasons to visit the site daily. A Spin-to-Win promotional wheel on the website will offer visitors the chance to win exclusive discounts on their purchases, with new opportunities available each day of the event. Shoppers are encouraged to visit MainstreamBoutiqueSaintJohns.com daily to spin for their discount before completing their order. Orders can be placed online and picked up in store or shipped.The celebration culminates on July 17 with free shipping on all online orders, no minimum purchase required — a rare offer from the boutique and one of the most anticipated perks of the week.In addition to the promotional events, the relaunch coincides with the arrival of new inventory across multiple categories, giving shoppers the opportunity to discover the boutique's freshest styles alongside the improved online experience. The rollout of Lulu B products on the website and in-store expands the roster of curated brands Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns carries and gives customers access to a line known for its vibrant prints, comfortable fits, and resort-ready wear well suited for the Florida lifestyle.About the Website RelaunchThe updated MainstreamBoutiqueSaintJohns.com features improved category navigation, refreshed product images across the boutique's collections, and a cleaner, more intuitive shopping experience from homepage to checkout. The site continues to carry the boutique's full product lineup, including the exclusive Mac and Me collection, a private label brand available only at Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns, along with dresses, boutique tops , denim, jewelry, accessories, trendy women’s clothing, and extended sizing options.Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns is located at 140 Little Cypress Dr, Suite 105 in Saint Johns, Florida, and serves women across Saint Johns, Duval County, and the surrounding communities of Jacksonville, Nocatee, and Ponte Vedra, as well as across the country online. The boutique is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Personal styling appointments can also be easily booked on the Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns website.Shoppers are encouraged to follow Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns on Instagram and Facebook for daily relaunch updates, Spin-to-Win reminders, and first looks at new arrivals throughout the week.About Mainstream Boutique Saint JohnsMainstream Boutique Saint Johns is a locally owned, women's clothing boutique located at 140 Little Cypress Dr, Suite 105, Saint Johns, FL 32259. The boutique carries a curated selection of trendy women's clothing , boutique tops, dresses, denim, jewelry, and accessories, including the exclusive Mac and Me private label collection. Owner Danielle Stacy, a Jacksonville native and community leader, operates the store with a mission to love, strengthen, and celebrate the women of Northeast Florida and beyond. Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns serves customers across Saint Johns County and the greater Jacksonville area, including Nocatee and Ponte Vedra, and across the country online. For more information, visit MainstreamBoutiqueSaintJohns.com or call 904.252.6899.

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