Multi-Agency Operation Targets Winston-Salem Businesses After Complaints of Controlled Substance Sales to Minors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), along with Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), Triad ABC (TABC), Forsyth County Drug Task Force and the North Carolina Secretary of State Office (NCSOS) conducted search warrants at five Winston-Salem businesses on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Law enforcement launched the investigation after WSPD and TABC received complaints about controlled substances being sold at the businesses, including tobacco and marijuana being sold to middle and high school students.

Each of the businesses that were investigated are within walking distance of schools, parks, churches and daycares. Several of the products being sold to children were packaged and marketed to resemble popular candy such as Gummy Bears, Nerds and Skittles. These products were displayed alongside similar non-controlled candy products, making them difficult to distinguish from a glance.

During the investigation, agents and law enforcement seized over 100 pounds of loose flower marijuana, 126 pounds of THC vapes, over a pound of THC wax, two firearms and $11,976. Law enforcement also seized over a pound of Khat, a plant-based substance containing stimulant effects similar to cocaine or methamphetamine. Additionally, NCSOS seized approximately $10,000 in trademarked violation products that were targeting youth.

Photo of one of the counterfeit candy products containing THC that was seized

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged:

Ali Taher Kaid, 41, of Rual Hall

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit

Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit

Juedy Rafael Lopez Reyes, 25, of Kernersville – Charged by WSPD

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Trafficking Marijuana – 2 counts

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test

Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit

Sanad Naji Ahmed Alhanik, 45, of Winston-Salem – Charged by ALE and WSPD

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana – 2 counts

Trafficking Marijuana – 2 counts

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Manufacture Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test – 2 counts

Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit

Abdulziz Ali Algalham, 19, of High Point – Charged by WSPD

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test

Ali Taher Kaid, 41, of Winston-Salem

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

The locations of the search warrants are as follows:

Liberty Tobacco Store - 1318 N Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C.

Goodfellas 25 – 1345 N Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C. – Executed by WSPD

Goodfellas 26- 4975 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Junior Grocery- 3507 S Main St., Winston-Salem, N.C. – Executed by WSPD

N&A Smoke Inc – 5041 University Pkwy., Winston-Salem, N.C.

This investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.