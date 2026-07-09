Multi-Agency Operation Targets Winston-Salem Businesses After Complaints of Controlled Substance Sales to Minors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), along with Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), Triad ABC (TABC), Forsyth County Drug Task Force and the North Carolina Secretary of State Office (NCSOS) conducted search warrants at five Winston-Salem businesses on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Law enforcement launched the investigation after WSPD and TABC received complaints about controlled substances being sold at the businesses, including tobacco and marijuana being sold to middle and high school students.
Each of the businesses that were investigated are within walking distance of schools, parks, churches and daycares. Several of the products being sold to children were packaged and marketed to resemble popular candy such as Gummy Bears, Nerds and Skittles. These products were displayed alongside similar non-controlled candy products, making them difficult to distinguish from a glance.
During the investigation, agents and law enforcement seized over 100 pounds of loose flower marijuana, 126 pounds of THC vapes, over a pound of THC wax, two firearms and $11,976. Law enforcement also seized over a pound of Khat, a plant-based substance containing stimulant effects similar to cocaine or methamphetamine. Additionally, NCSOS seized approximately $10,000 in trademarked violation products that were targeting youth.
As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged:
Ali Taher Kaid, 41, of Rual Hall
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Possession of Marijuana
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit
- Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit
Juedy Rafael Lopez Reyes, 25, of Kernersville – Charged by WSPD
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Trafficking Marijuana – 2 counts
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test
- Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit
Sanad Naji Ahmed Alhanik, 45, of Winston-Salem – Charged by ALE and WSPD
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana – 2 counts
- Trafficking Marijuana – 2 counts
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Manufacture Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test – 2 counts
- Misdemeanor Sell Alcoholic Beverages Without ABC Permit
Abdulziz Ali Algalham, 19, of High Point – Charged by WSPD
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Defraud Drug or Alcohol Test
Ali Taher Kaid, 41, of Winston-Salem
- Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
The locations of the search warrants are as follows:
- Liberty Tobacco Store - 1318 N Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Goodfellas 25 – 1345 N Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C. – Executed by WSPD
- Goodfellas 26- 4975 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Junior Grocery- 3507 S Main St., Winston-Salem, N.C. – Executed by WSPD
- N&A Smoke Inc – 5041 University Pkwy., Winston-Salem, N.C.
This investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.