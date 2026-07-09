Governor Moore Spotlights “Delivering for Maryland” Tour in Charles County, Highlighting Investments in Chesapeake Bay Protection, Combatting Childhood Hunger

Updated: Thursday, July 9, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today continued his statewide “Delivering for Maryland” tour in Charles County, spotlighting state investments in combatting childhood hunger and restoring the Chesapeake Bay watershed ecosystem. The day included a visit to the Joseph Manning Fish Hatchery at Cedarville State Forest and a mobile food distribution site where the governor delivered remarks highlighting the historic success of the administration’s SUN Bucks program.

“The work of ‘Delivering for Maryland’ is ensuring that every community across our state has the resources they need to thrive,” said Gov. Moore. “Today in Charles County, we see the direct results of our administration’s investments as we fight childhood hunger and poverty and protect the vital ecosystems that make up our cultural identity and bolster our seafood industries.”

“Charles County is proud to welcome Governor Moore and stand with the Moore-Miller Administration in advancing work that protects our natural resources, strengthens our communities, and delivers meaningful results for Maryland families,” said Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Esq. “From Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration and freshwater mussel propagation to efforts that help ensure children have access to nutritious food during the summer months, these investments reflect the kind of forward-looking partnership needed to support families, preserve our waterways, strengthen our economy, and build a healthier, more resilient future for all Marylanders.”

Governor Moore began the day at Joseph Manning Fish Hatchery at Cedarville State Forest, which is managed by the state’s Department of Natural Resources. There, he toured their mobile mussel hatchery and learned about the hatchery’s work promoting essential mussel propagation in the region. Freshwater mussel restoration was one of the highlights in the revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, signed by Gov. Moore and six other Chesapeake Bay watershed states, the Mayor of Washington, D.C., and federal representatives, to continue the regional clean up effort.

“We’ve had incredible success restoring oyster populations in the Chesapeake Bay and thanks to new funding we’ll be developing a new mussel restoration center at the Joseph Manning Hatchery in Charles County,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Like oysters, freshwater mussels naturally filter water, prevent erosion, and improve the ecosystem. We’re excited to begin a new chapter of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts with this major investment in Charles County.”

The Moore-Miller administration continues to prioritize the health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Governor Moore recently announced $31.5 million in grants from the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund for 25 ecological restoration projects encompassing 188 sites throughout the state that will improve water quality and wildlife habitats. The work to reduce these Bay pollutants is important for protecting Maryland’s $32.3 billion tourism economy, $10.6 billion outdoor recreation economy, and $600 million seafood industry.

The governor then visited a local church and toured tents serving as food distribution sites for the community. There, Governor Moore participated in a roundtable with family recipients of grocery assistance through the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (SEBT) program, known as Maryland SUN Bucks. He then concluded his tour by delivering remarks highlighting the success of the program.

Through the SUN Bucks program, Maryland set a historic precedent last year by distributing $75 million in direct benefits to feed more than 630,000 students – the largest investment in combatting childhood hunger during the summer months in state history. This year, the Moore-Miller administration is doubling down on this work as it continues its mission to end childhood poverty and eliminate the summer nutrition gap.

"We want every child to have a summer filled with growth, opportunity, and access to nutritious food," said Maryland Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Stacy L. Rodgers. "Last year’s historic investment demonstrated Governor Moore’s commitment to addressing food insecurity and placing families first. We’re proud to build on that success and continue working to close the summer nutrition gap for Maryland families."

“We know that for a child to learn and grow, they must have access to nutritional food to fuel their bodies and minds,” said Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D. “Our Lunch on Us and Meals on the Move summer programs ensures children are nourished year-round. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Charles County Department of Social Services as they visit our summer meals sites to inform families about the Sun Bucks program to enhance wrap around services to our families.”

The governor’s stop in Charles County follows his “Delivering for Maryland” tour on the Eastern Shore, where Governor Moore made stops at Ocean City’s Diakonia shelter for homeless families, the annual breakfast hosted by the Municipal Police Executive Association, and the Maryland Municipal League Summer Conference as the keynote speaker. He then concluded the tour in Salisbury at the TidalHealth Career Fair to recruit Marylanders for the Maryland Corps/Service Year Option program.

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