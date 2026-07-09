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PRESS STATEMENT: Attorney General Hanaway Demands Answers From Owner Of Nuisance Mark Twain Hotel In Downtown St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway demanded that the owner of the derelict Mark Twain Hotel in downtown St. Louis address the property’s unacceptable conditions and persistent drug activity. This environment constitutes a public nuisance under Missouri law and warrants immediate corrective action.

“The deplorable living conditions and crime radiating from the Mark Twain Hotel endanger the entire downtown community. My office is taking action to restore safety for building residents, surrounding neighborhood, and all of downtown St. Louis. I am demanding a comprehensive plan within 14 days to curb the inordinate illegal activity and ensure code-compliant, safe housing,” said Attorney General Hanaway.

The full letter can be read here.

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PRESS STATEMENT: Attorney General Hanaway Demands Answers From Owner Of Nuisance Mark Twain Hotel In Downtown St. Louis

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