DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Bowne Park (Queens County)
DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Bowne Park (Queens County)
DATE: 7/9/2026
START TIME: 5:00 PM
END TIME: 7:00 PM
LOCATION: Bowne Park, 29th Ave and 157th Street, Flushing, NY 11354
Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE clinic will take place at Bowne Park Pond on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.
Pop-up events are first come, first served and space is limited. A freshwater fishing license is not required to participate in the clinic.
Email DEC at [email protected] for more information and weather-related updates.
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