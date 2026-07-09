DEC Announces Temporary Closure of Shellfish Harvest in Three Mile Harbor

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the temporary closure of shellfish harvesting for Three Mile Harbor in the Town of East Hampton, Suffolk County, during the upcoming Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 11. Due to recent heavy rainfalls, Three Mile Harbor was closed to the harvest of shellfish on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. This closure will continue through the fireworks event until a determination can be made that water quality is acceptable for the harvest of shellfish. During this time no shellfish may be taken from Three Mile Harbor.

Since 1993, DEC has closed Three Mile Harbor to shellfishing on the day of the fireworks, as well as the following four days. The extremely heavy rainfall and extraordinary amounts of stormwater runoff and localized street flooding associated with the rainfall event from July 5 through July 6, 2026, resulted in conditions which may cause shellfish to be hazardous for use as food. These conditions prompted an emergency closure that will extend throughout the planned closure for the fireworks event.

DEC enacts the temporary fireworks event closure due to the increased potential for contamination of shellfish beds from the large number of recreational boats that gather for this popular event. Potential discharges of waste from marine sanitation devices (toilets) may temporarily contaminate nearby shellfish beds with pathogenic bacteria or viruses, rendering the shellfish unsafe for human consumption.

The annual event draws hundreds of boaters each year, including many that remain in the area overnight. Boaters are reminded that all of the Peconic-Gardiners Bay area, including Three Mile Harbor, is a No-Discharge Zone and they are required to use pump-out facilities. A No-Discharge Zone is a body of water designated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) where discharges of treated or untreated boat sewage are prohibited. The Town of East Hampton Trustees operates a pump-out boat that can be reached by using marine radio, VHF Channel 73, or calling 631-644-7162. The Town Harbormaster's office at Gann Road has a self-serve facility. Both are available at no fee for boaters.

As of July 7, 2026, DEC has designated the following area as closed to the harvest of shellfish:

All the normally certified shellfish land in Three Mile Harbor including its tributaries. This area of approximately 935 acres includes the entrance channel into the harbor.

Shellfish harvesting is expected to resume in this area when a determination can be made that water quality is acceptable to allow the harvest of shellfish.

A recorded message advising the public about temporary closures of any shellfishing areas in New York State is accessible 24 hours a day by calling (631) 444-0480. The recorded message also advises harvesters when such areas have reopened. Information, including maps showing the affected areas, is available on DEC's website.

A full list of No Discharge Zones in New York State, including other Long Island waters, can be found on the U.S. EPA's website.

View the Temporary Shellfish Closures maps on DEC's website.