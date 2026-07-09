Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Launches Public Engagement Opportunities For Local Solid Waste Management Plan

July 9th, 2026

Two public meetings, a survey, and numerous community events will allow for public feedback

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Spanish Language Version (PDF)

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today encouraged residents to help guide the County’s Local Solid Waste Management Plan (LSWMP) by completing a public survey or attending one of two upcoming public meetings hosted by the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services. A comprehensive planning document that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) requires an update to every 10 years, the LSWMP provides a framework for managing materials in an environmentally-responsible and economically-sustainable manner while reducing the amount of waste sent for disposal.

Residents, businesses, and institutions across Monroe County generate nearly 2 million tons of waste and recyclables each year. The LSWMP provides a framework for the safe, efficient, and sustainable management of these materials by supporting a coordinated network of public and private recycling facilities, transfer stations, composting sites, landfills, and water resource recovery facilities.

“Building on decades of progress, Monroe County is developing its next-generation Local Solid Waste Management Plan to guide how materials are managed over the next ten years," said County Executive Bello. “I encourage everyone to get involved in this important process and share feedback on how we can divert and reduce waste.”

"From increasing the amount of material diverted through recycling and composting programs to becoming the first county in New York State to offer residents a safe disposal option for vape devices, and celebrating 15 years of successful operation at the ecopark, Monroe County has continued to make meaningful strides toward the goals outlined in our current plan,” said Mike Garland, Director of Monroe County’s Department of Environmental Services. “This next phase of planning will help ensure we remain well-positioned to meet future challenges and opportunities in sustainable materials management."

The online survey can be accessed and completed by visiting www.monroecounty.gov/solidwasteplan.

The public is encouraged to register to attend one of the upcoming meetings and share feedback for the 2028 to 2037 plan:

July 27, Virtual, noon-1 p.m. , register here

, register here Aug. 3, MCC Brighton Campus, R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. , register here

, register here Assistive technologies, language translation, American Sign Language interpretation, and/or adaptive strategies are available by contacting [email protected] or calling 585-753-7646 at least five business days in advance.

The Monroe County DES team will also be at the following events throughout July and August providing an additional opportunity for residents to learn more about the LSWMP, and share feedback:

July 11 & 12, Cornhill Arts Festival, Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adams St., Rochester, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

July 18, Hamlin Junk Jamboree, Hamlin Town Hall, 1658 Lake Rd., Hamlin, 9 a.m.-Noon

July 25, Bridging Communities: A Riverside Celebration, Pont de Rennes, 4 Commercial St., Rochester, Noon-4 p.m.

Aug. 2, Gates Farmers Market, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Rd., Rochester, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 4, Westside Farmers Market, St. Monica's Church, 831 Genesee St., Rochester, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 6, Irondequoit Farmers Market, Town Hall Campus, 1280 Titus Ave., Rochester, 4-7 p.m.

Aug. 8, Fairport Farmers Market, 217 Fairport Village Landing, Fairport, 8 a.m.-Noon

Aug. 9, Brockport Farmers Market, Market St., Brockport, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 23, Rochester Vegfest, Parcel 5, 285 E Main St., Rochester, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, to register for meetings, and to access the survey visit the county’s Local Solid Waste Management Plan website at: www.monroecounty.gov/solidwasteplan.