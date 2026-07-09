OVWA Launches New Brand to Advance Its Mission and Expand Impact Across Ohio

A New Vision: The Ohio Victim Witness Association's Refreshed Brand Identity

OVWA's renewed brand identity reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to crime victim services and the future of victim advocacy across Ohio.

As an organization, we are committed to honoring our past and the extraordinary work that has brought us to this moment, while looking ahead with renewed energy and confidence.” — Elyse McConnell, Executive Director of OVWA

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio Victim Witness Association (OVWA) is proud to announce the launch of a renewed brand identity that reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to victims of crime, the professionals who serve them, and the future of victim advocacy across Ohio.For nearly five decades, OVWA has served as a statewide leader in victim services—providing training, support, collaboration, and advocacy for victim service providers and allied professionals while promoting the equitable and compassionate treatment of all victims of crime. The new brand identity more clearly communicates OVWA’s role as a trusted resource, a convener of professionals, and a catalyst for progress in the field.More than a visual update, the rebrand represents OVWA’s continued evolution as an organization grounded in legacy and focused on the future. It signals renewed energy, strengthened purpose, and a deepened commitment to supporting and educating professionals, expanding partnerships, and advancing services for victims and survivors throughout Ohio.The brand direction that resonated most deeply with OVWA was defined by three words: uplifting, proud, and rooted.OVWA’s new logo features a rising sun behind the silhouette of a bridge, framed within the shape of Ohio—symbolizing hope, connection, and the organization’s steadfast commitment to communities across the state. The updated color palette honors OVWA’s history by retaining familiar tones while introducing fresh red-to-pink gradients and cool blue hues that provide our organization with a more nuanced palette to communicate our values and purpose.“As an organization, we are committed to honoring our past and the extraordinary work that has brought us to this moment, while looking ahead with renewed energy and confidence,” said Elyse McConnell, Executive Director of OVWA. “We believe brighter days are ahead for victims of crime and the professionals who serve them, and this new brand reflects our commitment to helping shape that future.”In 2025, OVWA was honored to be selected by Leadership Columbus as a Community Impact Project partner. Through this initiative, OVWA was paired with a team of leaders participating in the Signature Program , a 10-month immersive experience that challenges participants to think bigger, connect more deeply, and lead with purpose across Central Ohio.OVWA extends sincere gratitude to project team members Hailey Allison, Cassie Ferguson, Natalina Fickell, Jerod Hickey, and Kelly Widenhofer, whose expertise and creativity helped translate OVWA’s mission, values, and vision into a brand identity that reflects the organization today and where it is headed next.OVWA also thanks the staff of Leadership Columbus—especially Collin Ries, Director of Learning & Program Management—for creating opportunities that connect nonprofit organizations with talented community leaders to strengthen impact, sustainability, and innovation.Throughout the process, OVWA’s board and staff engaged in meaningful conversations about the organization’s history, current role, and aspirations for the future. Those reflections also resulted in a social media strategy and a roadmap for updating and expanding OVWA’s website.The new brand will be rolled out across OVWA’s communications, training materials, website, and social media platforms over the coming weeks.For more information, visit www.ovwa.org About the Ohio Victim Witness AssociationThe Ohio Victim Witness Association (OVWA) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, training, and leadership to victim service providers and allied professionals while promoting the equitable and compassionate treatment of all victims of crime.

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