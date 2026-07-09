Manley Offers REALTORS Legislative Update, Speaks to Three Rivers Association

PLAINFIELD, Ill. – In an address to managing broker members of the Three Rivers Association of REALTORS, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, addressed ways to get more people to take root in Illinois.

“We need more housing in Illinois, and we need more housing in this area,” Rep. Manley said. “There are local government concerns we need to work through, but I am optimistic because I know the Illinois Realtors have a great legislative team, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do to remove barriers and expand opportunities.”

Rep. Manley discussed affordability, and the budget recently passed in Springfield, but expressed that she was there to hear what those working in the industry were experiencing on a daily basis.

Together with the REALTORs, they discussed what affordable housing means, property taxes and how often property values can be disproportional to property pricing.

This meeting is part of a series of conversations Rep. Manley is holding concerning the importance of housing across all areas of economic development.

Rep. Manley was a guest speaker at a special meeting about housing in Illinois. The event was held Wednesday, June 3, at the Warehouse 109, 14903 S. Center Street, #109, Plainfield.