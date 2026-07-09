Visit Türkiye Without Leaving Chicago: The Turkish Festival Returns to Tinley Park This August

Free entrance to a massive Grand Bazaar

Free entrance to a massive Grand Bazaar, live performances, authentic cuisine, and five round-trip flights to Istanbul headline the mid-summer cultural celebration” — Turkish Festival Committee

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the magic, energy, and unmatched hospitality of Türkiye right in the Chicago area. The highly anticipated Turkish Festival officially returns for its third blockbuster year at the Tinley Park Convention Center on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026. Running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, this dynamic weekend offers families a spectacular, immersive journey through authentic food, live music, artisan crafts, and a rich cultural speaker series.

The heart of the celebration centers on the sprawling Grand Bazaar, which features free entrance for the public. Visitors can step into a bustling marketplace inspired by Istanbul’s historic streets, sampling sizzling street food, traditional Turkish coffee, and sweet baklava, while browsing hand-woven textiles, intricate jewelry, and unique gifts.

Beyond the bazaar, the energy moves indoors with an exclusive lineup of premium programming. Attendees can purchase tickets for mainstage live performances, interactive cultural workshops, guest speakers, and an incredible raffle lineup. Headlining the prizes are five round-trip flights to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines, alongside premium lifestyle packages including holistic dental care kits, immersive language learning programs, world-class hair restorations, and gourmet food experiences. Best of all, every single dollar raised from the raffle will directly fund life-changing global humanitarian projects through the Zakat Foundation of America.

Event Details:

● What: 3rd Annual Turkish Festival

● When: Saturday, August 1 & Sunday, August 2, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

● Where: Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL

● Admission: Free entry to the Grand Bazaar. Buy your tickets for programs, speakers

and raffle entry.

● Website: turkishfestival.com | Socials: @turkfest1 (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok)

Members of the media are invited to attend and experience the festival firsthand. For press

passes, high-resolution media assets, or interview requests, please contact the media relations

team.

kylie.z@zakat.org

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