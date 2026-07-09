MEDASE Cocktails Accelerates Retail Growth with Expansion Into All Healthy Edge Retail Group Stores

Expanding into Healthy Edge Stores is an exciting milestone for MEDASE Cocktails because it allows us to reach more consumers looking for elevated, mindful ways to celebrate.” — Monica Cornitcher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDASE Cocktails, the award-winning premium zero-proof cocktail brand redefining mindful drinking, today announced its newest retail expansion through The Healthy Edge Retail Group, bringing its handcrafted alcohol-free cocktails to all 15 Healthy Edge retail locations under the Akin's Natural Foods, Chamberlin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market banners. The rollout builds on a year of remarkable momentum for MEDASE Cocktails, which has continued to expand its national retail footprint while earning industry recognition.The Healthy Edge Retail Group has spent decades building a trusted reputation as a destination for natural and organic living. Through its family of specialty retailers, the company offers thoughtfully curated products focused on health, wellness, and clean ingredients while serving communities across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida. Since 1935, Akin's Natural Foods has helped customers live healthier lifestyles through education and responsibly sourced products, while Chamberlin's Natural Foods and Earth Origins Market have become trusted destinations for natural and organic foods, supplements, and wellness products.Beginning this month, shoppers can find MEDASE Cocktails in every Healthy Edge location, providing consumers with sophisticated alcohol-free alternatives for celebrating, socializing, and everyday enjoyment."Expanding into Healthy Edge Stores is an exciting milestone for MEDASE Cocktails because it allows us to reach more consumers looking for elevated, mindful ways to celebrate," said Monica Cornitcher, co-founder of MEDASE Cocktails. "MEDASE was created for people who want the great taste and social experience of a craft cocktail without the alcohol. Whether you're choosing not to drink or simply looking for a premium alternative, our zero-proof cocktails make it possible to enjoy Happy Hour, Any Hour. We're proud to partner with Healthy Edge Stores to bring more consumers a beverage that celebrates connection, flavor, and intentional living."Founded by Monica Cornitcher and Inga Dyer, MEDASE Cocktails was created to redefine what mindful drinking looks like. Crafted with organic juices, organic agave, natural flavors, and functional ingredients, the brand's ready-to-drink cocktails are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made without artificial sweeteners.The brand recently received bronze medals at both the Los Angeles Spirit Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits RTD Competition, while also being named to numerous national "best of" lists. In addition, MEDASE Cocktails has been featured in leading media outlets including ESSENCE, Yahoo! Entertainment, BevNet, Daily Pour, and other top food, beverage, and lifestyle publications.Consumers can now purchase MEDASE Cocktails at all The Healthy Edge Retail Group locations, including:- Akin's Natural Foods- Chamberlin's Natural Foods- Earth Origins MarketThe expansion further advances MEDASE Cocktails' mission to make premium alcohol-free beverages more accessible to consumers seeking healthier lifestyle choices without sacrificing taste or experience.MEDASE Cocktails is also available at Erewhon Markets, Farm Fresh To You, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and online at www.medasecocktails.com

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