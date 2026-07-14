RealCISO Launches Continuous GRC & Compliance: 300+ Automated Checks Across Cloud, Identity, and Productivity Platforms

RealCISO Launches Continuous Compliance With Automated Checks

Live evidence from AWS, Azure, GCP, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Okta every 4–24 hours — automatically evidencing up to 60% of a GRC cyber assessment.

Compliance evidence has been screenshots and spreadsheets assembled the week before an audit for as long as I've been doing this work. That's paperwork, not security” — Brian Haugli

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealCISO, the compliance intelligence, vCISO & GRC platform for security leaders, MSPs, and vCISO practices, today announced continuous compliance integrations across the three major cloud providers and the identity and productivity platforms most organizations already run. Customers who connect Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, or Okta get automated, continuously refreshed audit evidence — collected directly from live configuration, evaluated against compliance checks, and mapped to the frameworks they're accountable to.The release delivers evidence collectors querying more than 200 live data sources, feeding over 300 automated pass/fail findings. Each collector pulls configuration from a connected system every 4 to 24 hours and stores a point-in-time snapshot as audit evidence. Each finding evaluates that snapshot against a specific compliance check — such as whether all S3 buckets are encrypted — and surfaces the result against the customer's assessment questions and frameworks.Together, the integrations can automatically evidence up to 60% of RealCISO's security assessment library without the customer uploading a single document. In technical domains — access control, platform security, and monitoring — automated coverage runs 80 to 96%."Compliance evidence has been screenshots and spreadsheets assembled the week before an audit for as long as I've been doing this work. That's paperwork, not security," said Brian Haugli, co-founder of RealCISO. "Connect your cloud and your identity provider, and RealCISO checks the actual configuration every few hours — pass or fail, mapped to your frameworks. More than half of a full assessment evidences itself. Your team gets that time back to fix what's actually broken."Per-integration coverage at launch:• Microsoft Azure — VMs, storage, SQL, Key Vault, networking, RBAC, backup, Defender, AKS, Cosmos DB• Amazon Web Services — IAM, S3, EC2, RDS, KMS, CloudTrail, GuardDuty, Secrets Manager, backup, security alerting• Google Cloud — IAM, Cloud SQL, GKE, KMS, firewall, logging and alerting, DNS, API keys, service accounts• Microsoft 365 — Entra ID identity and MFA, conditional access, privileged roles, SharePoint sharing, access reviews, device registration• Google Workspace — admin roles, 2SV/MFA, Drive external sharing, Gmail security, group governance, SSO• Okta — MFA enforcement, password and session policy, SSO coverage, network zones, device and access reviewEntra ID identity coverage — MFA, conditional access, privileged roles — is delivered through either a Microsoft 365 or an Azure connection, so customers get identity findings from whichever they connect first.Additional integration categories are in active development and will be released shortly, including mobile device management, endpoint detection and response, version control systems, task trackers, HRIS, security awareness training, and vulnerability scanners.Continuous compliance integrations are available now to RealCISO customers in our beta program. Organizations can see live findings against their own environment by connecting an integration from within the platform.About RealCISO, Inc.RealCISO is the compliance intelligence platform that helps security leaders, consultants, and managed service providers assess, manage, and demonstrate their security programs across frameworks including NIST CSF, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. Learn more at realciso.io.

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