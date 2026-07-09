Board of County Commissioners Appoint Jessica Todd as County Clerk





During the July 6, 2026, meeting of the Granville County Board of Commissioners, Jessica Todd was appointed to serve as Clerk to the Board. Jessica has served as Interim Clerk to the Board since February 2026, and originally came to Granville County as Deputy Clerk to the Board in September 2024.

Michelle Parker-Evans (former Durham County Clerk to the Board) administered the Oath of Office to Jessica and her daughter, Harper, held the family bible. Jessica was also joined on stage by her partner, Craig Stancil, and her parents, William and Phyllis Burnette.

Jessica is a native of Henderson and attended North Carolina State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a concentration in Public and Interpersonal Communication.