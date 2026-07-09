Attorney General Liz Murrill's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Secures Guilty Pleas and Sentences for Two Women Who Abused Disabled Resident and Recorded the Assault at Hammond Community Home

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that the Louisiana Department of Justice's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) has secured guilty pleas and sentences for two former employees of the Camellia Drive Community Home in Hammond for their roles in the abuse of a disabled resident and the recording of the assault.

On July 7, 2026, 23-year-old Alexis Nicole George, of South Range Road in Ponchatoula, and 27-year-old Alexis Calvreyona Brown, of Maryland Street in Hammond, each were sentenced for their roles in the abuse of a disabled resident at the Medicaid-funded facility. Both pleaded guilty back in May for their roles in the assault.

While acting as employees at the community home for individuals with disabilities, Brown repeatedly struck a disabled resident in her care. George failed to intervene, encouraged the abuse, recorded the assault on her cellphone, and posted the video to Instagram instead of reporting the incident. The video ultimately led to the investigation, arrests, guilty pleas, and sentences of both women.

Brown pleaded guilty as charged to:

1 Count – Cruelty to the Infirm (La. R.S. 14:93.3) (Felony)

George pleaded guilty as charged to:

1 Count – Cruelty to the Infirm (La. R.S. 14:93.3) (Felony)

1 Count – Abuse of Persons with Infirmities through Electronic Means (La. R.S. 14:283.3) (Misdemeanor)

1 Count – Abuse and Neglect of Adults (La. R.S. 14:403.2) (Misdemeanor)

Following their guilty pleas in May, Brown and George were each sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections, with all but one year suspended, credit for time served, and five years of active supervised probation upon their release, during their sentencing hearing on Tuesday at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse.

"The people entrusted to care for our most vulnerable citizens have a duty to protect them, not abuse them. We will continue to investigate these crimes and hold those responsible accountable," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The abuse occurred at the Camellia Drive Community Home, located at 1538 Camellia Drive in Hammond.

The investigation was conducted by the Louisiana Department of Justice's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.





*Alexis Brown mugshot (above)





*Alexis George mugshot (above)

*The Louisiana MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling

$10,000,340 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 25/26. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,333,443 for FY 25/26, is funded by Louisiana.