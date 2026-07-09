Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Slidell Man for Using AI to Create Child Sexual Abuse Material

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents arrested a Slidell man for u sing AI to create Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Impastato III, of Hayes Road in Slidell, was identified after agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The NCMEC CyberTip reported a user on an AI platform uploaded an image of child sexual abuse material to his account for the purpose of creating sexual content of a juvenile through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Impastato was identified as the user and a search warrant executed at his residence this date.

Impastato was subsequently arrested for the below listed charges:

Homeland Security Investigations, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 22nd JDC SVU Task Force, and the Covington Police Department assisted LBI in this investigation.

Impastato was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

His bond information remains unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.