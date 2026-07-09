Episode 164: Mayor Blangiardi on housing updates and Skyline's 3rd anniversary

On this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins host Brandi Higa to discuss the challenges faced by Honolulu’s new Chief of Police, the third anniversary of Skyline operations, and the one-year anniversary for the Department of Housing and Land Management.

Honolulu Police Department’s 13th Chief of Police

David Lazar was sworn in July 2 as the 13th Chief of Police of the Honolulu Police Department during a ceremony held at Mission Memorial Auditorium.

“We said all along that we wanted to have somebody that really understood 21st century police work and somebody who could come in here and establish respect and be the leader we need for that department,” explained Mayor Blangiardi on this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast.

Lazar brings more than 33 years of law enforcement experience. Prior to joining HPD, he served with the San Francisco Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become assistant chief of operations.

Happy 3rd Birthday, Skyline

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is celebrating the third anniversary of Skyline operations, the nation’s first fully automated, elevated rail transit system. Support for Skyline continues to grow alongside ridership, with the system now averaging nearly 12,000 weekday passengers while maintaining more than 99% service reliability.

“The ridership is building by the day,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “The success is there. The time savings is there. People are seeing the benefits. We’ve added certainty back.”

Construction is now underway on Segment 3, which will extend service from Middle Street to Iwilei, Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu, and the Civic Center in Kakaʻako.

DHLM celebrates one-year anniversary

It’s been one year since the creation of the City’s Department of Housing and Land Management (DHLM) – a year defined by remarkable achievements, impactful ongoing projects, and a clear vision for the year ahead.

“I’m feeling really good,” added Mayor Blangiardi. “The numbers are starting to really show in the number of projects and units that are being built.”

For more on DHLM’s portfolio and resources available, please visit https://www.honolulu.gov/dhlm/