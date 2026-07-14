Carolyn Verde Selected as Most Influential Female in Business by the International Association of Top Professionals

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Carolyn Verde at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a premier global organization renowned for its exclusive membership, rigorous selection process, and prestigious annual awards gala , has selected Carolyn Verde , Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Health and Housing, Inc. and President & CEO of Platinum Specialty Group, as Most Influential Female in Business for her exceptional leadership, innovation, and lasting impact on the healthcare and insurance industries.While membership in IAOTP is itself a significant honor, only a select number of professionals are chosen for this elite distinction. Honorees are recognized based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in their field, and meaningful contributions to their communities. Ms. Verde will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.With more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare and insurance industries, Ms. Verde has firmly established herself as one of the nation's most respected leaders in healthcare, insurance, and risk management. She is widely recognized for her expertise in program and product development, strategic growth initiatives, healthcare professional liability, and executive leadership.Currently, Ms. Verde serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Health and Housing, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality affordable housing and comprehensive healthcare services throughout New York. She also continues to serve as President & Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Specialty Group, where she leads strategic initiatives focused on specialty insurance solutions, healthcare liability programs, and innovative risk management services.Ms. Verde's expertise includes program and product development and strategic growth initiatives. Throughout her distinguished career, she has overseen national healthcare risk transfer entities serving physicians and surgeons, hospitals, dental professionals, and allied healthcare providers, as well as professional liability, general liability, business owners' policies, and workers' compensation programs.Her impressive executive background includes serving as Director of Captive One, President and CEO of Uni-Ter, Executive Vice President of Hays Companies, Senior Vice President and Healthcare Professional Liability Business Leader for Marsh, President of the Healthcare Professional Liability Division for Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, and Director of Sales for Aon. She has also demonstrated her commitment to community service through her service on the Leadership Board and Development Committee of Primary Care Development Corporation.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Verde has received numerous awards, accolades, and recognitions for her outstanding leadership and contributions to the healthcare and insurance industries. She was previously honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as Top CEO of the Decade. This year, she is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Most recently, she was selected as Most Influential Female in Business by IAOTP and will be honored for this distinction at the organization's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated, "We are honored to welcome Carolyn as one of IAOTP's distinguished honorees. Her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned her tremendous respect throughout the healthcare and insurance industries. Carolyn's remarkable accomplishments and dedication to improving the industry make her an inspiration to others, and we look forward to celebrating her well-deserved success at this year's Annual Awards Gala."Looking back, Ms. Verde attributes her success to her longevity in the field, passion for improving the healthcare industry, strong work ethic, and attention to detail. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends. Looking ahead, she remains committed to advancing healthcare through visionary leadership and continuing to make a lasting impact on the healthcare and insurance industries.For more information on Ms. Carolyn Verde, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolyn-verde-606a0110/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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