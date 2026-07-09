Aquatic Weed Treatments Scheduled for Carolina Trout Pond, Shippee Sawmill Pond, and Meshanticut Lake

Published on Thursday, July 09, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces Carolina Trout Pond in Richmond, Shippee Sawmill Pond in Foster, and Meshanticut Lake in Cranston will be treated for invasive aquatic plants on Wednesday, July 15. Anglers and boaters should avoid using these waterbodies during treatment to not impede the licensed applicators. Temporary water use advisories will be posted where applicable and nearby residents and visitors should keep pets from drinking from these waters for at least three days. These EPA approved herbicide treatments will target specific invasive aquatic plants including variable water milfoil, fanwort, water chestnut, sacred lotus, and various algae species. The treatment will not harm fish. All three waterbodies are popular with anglers and boaters and are annually stocked with trout.

To prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants, felt-soled waders and other porous gear that absorb water is prohibited in all RI freshwater, including any waters shared with adjacent states where RI fishing regulations apply. Transporting plants on boats, vehicles, trailers, and gear is also prohibited. Boaters must clean all equipment and vehicles before and after use to help prevent the spread of invasive species. For more information, click here.

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