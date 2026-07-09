New York State Announces Nearly $5 Million Available to Expand ...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the Hudson Valley AgriBusiness Development Corporation (HVADC) today announced that more than $4.7 million is available for projects that expand existing or establish new meat processing facilities. The Meat Processing Expansion Grant (MPEG) Program was created to increase the capacity of New York’s processing facilities and to support beef, pork, and other meat producers. This second round of the grant program builds on the nearly $5 million that was awarded to 26 projects in 2023 and expands applicant eligibility and project activities. The application and details can be found here.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “As a critical component of our food supply chain, New York’s meat processors play a significant role in ensuring that nutritious food reaches consumers’ tables. Over the past few years, we have made it a priority to provide this industry with the resources needed to grow and meet consumer demand, while supporting our producers. This next round of funding expands eligibility to reach more New York businesses, helping them strengthen their operations, expand their businesses, and make New York meat products more affordable to our communities. I encourage all New York processors who are eligible to apply for this grant opportunity.”

Mary Ann Johnson, Deputy Director of HVADC, said, “This second round of the MPEG program will help to further strengthen market viability for local meat producers across the state. We have seen an increased demand for meat processing services, and at times farmers have had to scramble to find capacity at USDA-inspected meat processing facilities. The capacity gap has in the past restricted getting product to market while at the same time there is an increased consumer demand for more locally sourced meat.”

Following the food supply chain challenges that were brought on by the COVID pandemic, and to address the shortage of meat processing facilities, Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, spearheaded by Senator Hinchey, supported legislation in 2022 creating the $5 million MPEG program to expand existing facilities or open new facilities. The grant program is funded by the Department and administered by HVADC.

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “I’ve talked with meat producers across New York State about how hard it is to get their products to market when there aren't enough local processing facilities nearby. We created the Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program in direct response to build more processing capacity and support these businesses, which are incredibly important to our economy and food supply. With the first round's success, we're proud to announce a second round of funding that will keep opening up new opportunities for our meat producers, while helping bring down costs for consumers through a stronger, more reliable supply chain. Thanks to Ag and Markets and the Hudson Valley AgriBusiness Development Corporation for their work to administer this grant, and I encourage every meat producer in New York to apply.”

The initiative aims to scale local processing capacity and related infrastructure, making New York State meat, such as beef, pork, lamb, goat, and poultry, more accessible and affordable to consumers, schools, and local institutions. The program will bolster New York’s agricultural economy, strengthen the food supply chain, and boost rural communities by including support for the development of the labor force and safety upgrades at facilities.

Funding is available for capital projects, such as the purchase and installation of machinery, equipment and fixtures, or leasehold improvements. Awards will range from $50,000 to $250,000. Applications are open now and will be accepted until September 23, 2026 at 5 p.m.

HVADC will host Virtual Open Office Hours on July 22 and August 26 at 12 p.m. to answer questions about the RFP and application process for entities interested in applying.

July 22 Webinar, 12 p.m.:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WreAYsSQTe-wxRWjCxXxkQ

August 26 Webinar, 12 p.m.:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IVk3udi3TpW-iiGvnnaOnw

Additional information about the Office Hours can be found at https://www.hvadc.org/nys-meat-processing-grant.

Eligible entities include:

For-profit businesses currently operating under USDA-inspected, NYS 20C, or NYS 5A 20,000 Bird Small Enterprise Exemption licenses or who will secure such licensure during the grant period

Start-up enterprises; applicants must demonstrate sufficient financial and land resources and technical knowledge at the time of application

Nonprofit organizations that are currently generating revenue through the listed licensed meat processing-related activities

To learn more about the Meat Processing Expansion Grant program, or to apply, visit https://www.hvadc.org/nys-meat-processing-grant.