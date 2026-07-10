The Houstonian Launches New AI-powered Website from Agentic Hospitality

Unlike traditional hotel websites built primarily for search engines, the platform is designed for the next generation of AI-powered travel discovery. The new digital experience combines elegant design with AI-native technology . The property launched a completely redesigned website and ChatGPT application powered by Agentic Hospitality.

Positions the property for the future of agentic hotel distribution

By combining a beautiful website with our AgentSite CMS and Travel Operating System infrastructure, The Houstonian is positioned to be discovered through AI-powered travel planning platforms..."” — Brad Brewer, Founder and Chief AI Officer of Agentic Hospitality

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa was voted by readers of Travel + Leisure as the No.1 Resort in Texas on Travel + Leisure's 2026 World’s Best list. As part of the announcement, the property launched a completely redesigned website and ChatGPT application powered by Agentic Hospitality . The new digital experience combines elegant design with AI-native technology to make it easier for travelers to discover the resort, explore accommodations and amenities, and connect directly with the property across any surface or device.Unlike traditional hotel websites built primarily for search engines, the platform is designed for the next generation of AI-powered travel discovery, enabling The Houstonian's content to be more accurately understood and presented by conversational AI assistants and emerging travel-planning platforms. The result is a faster, more personalized booking journey while strengthening the resort's direct distribution strategy."The Houstonian has always been an extraordinary property that understands the value of investing in exceptional guest experiences, both on property and online," said Brad Brewer, Founder and Chief AI Officer of Agentic Hospitality. "We've enjoyed a long-standing relationship with The Houstonian through Brewer Digital Marketing, and we're proud to help usher them into the next generation of agentic hotel distribution. By combining a beautiful website with our AgentSite CMS and Travel Operating System (TravelOS) infrastructure, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is positioned to be discovered not only through traditional search, but through AI-powered travel planning platforms that are rapidly changing how guests research and book hotels."The Houstonian is Houston’s only resort tucked away in the city and is known as the best-kept secret for discerning guests seeking a quiet hideaway. The 27-acre resort provides premier fitness and wellness offerings, on-site dining and entertainment options, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, and the city’s most prestigious day spa.Once the home of United States President George H.W. Bush, the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star property is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and has welcomed guests and members for over 47 years. The property feels like a quiet, secluded retreat, miles from the city, yet it is in the heart of Houston.# # #Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a secluded Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and the Energy Corridor. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is renowned for its timeless elegance, exquisite décor, private fitness club, and involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. The resort was named the No. 1 Resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure readers in the World’s Best Awards in 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate in a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 261 guest rooms and 19 suites, including the Bush Suite, which features memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list. The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. In 2026, the hotel will complete a refresh of its 36,400 square feet of 25 indoor meeting spaces and ballrooms, ranging from 432 to 6,634 square feet, across two levels of the hotel. It also offers 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space, complemented by a “Houstonian Experiences” menu to cater to corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations.The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, a dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children aged 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult- and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit. The club’s grab-and-go, Refuel, offers light fare and smoothies and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery.At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury day spa in Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna, and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers the best in luxury skincare with Natura Bissé, ComfortZone, and HydraFacial facials and body treatments. As a full-service spa, Trellis features massages, body treatments, hand and foot treatments, and other indulgences. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.

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