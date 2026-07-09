New York State Agriculture Commissioner Announces $750,000 Awarde...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that $750,000 has been awarded to 10 organizations across the state through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program. The grant will help farmers’ markets make infrastructure improvements, update processing systems, increase marketing and promotional efforts, and increase the resiliency of the state’s food supply chain. Funding for the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program is a part of Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to invest in New York’s agricultural industry, increase food access, and strengthen the food system.

Commissioner Ball said, “This program is so important because it supports our farmers and agricultural industry while also improving access to healthy and nutritious food to communities across our state. We are proud to support our farmers’ markets and ensure they have the tools they need to serve their communities and continue to grow. In addition, our FreshConnect and Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, both offered at farmers’ markets across the State, allow New Yorkers to use their benefits to purchase food at their local farmers’ markets, and continued outreach efforts are helping consumers take advantage of these opportunities.”

The Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program was first announced as part of the Governor’s 2022 State of the State to enhance long-term food system resiliency through New York State’s farmers’ markets. Funding through this program is aimed at boosting demand for New York agricultural products; bolstering New York's food supply chain; ensuring all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods; and creating a resilient food system that can withstand extreme events.

Through this fourth round, 10 farmers’ market organizations across the state were awarded funding to strengthen their markets and make local food more available to consumers. The awarded recipients include:

Western New York

Fair Share WNY, ($40,000): To invest in staffing and outreach systems to better reach underserved populations, including seniors and New American households.

To invest in staffing and outreach systems to better reach underserved populations, including seniors and New American households. Greater Lockport Development Corporation ( $45,072): To promote farmers’ markets through digital marketing, social media, videos, and community events.

To promote farmers’ markets through digital marketing, social media, videos, and community events. Hamburg Chamber of Commerce ($39,920.88): To improve market safety and infrastructure and expand promotion and community outreach.

Mid-Hudson

CCE Sullivan County ( $50,000) : To invest in multilingual marketing materials to increase farmers’ market promotions and mobile market outreach, provide mini- grants to vendors, and promote SNAP and other food benefits.

: To invest in multilingual marketing materials to increase farmers’ market promotions and mobile market outreach, provide mini- grants to vendors, and promote SNAP and other food benefits. North East Community Center (20,033.12) : To help develop a community ambassador program, community-centered programming, and improve market signage and communication with vendors and customers.

: To help develop a community ambassador program, community-centered programming, and improve market signage and communication with vendors and customers. Catskill Mountain Keeper ($25,000): To help expand market promotion through digital, radio, and bilingual materials while also enhancing vendor support, sanitation and SNAP processing.

New York City

New York Botanical Garden ($29,974): To launch promotional campaigns and community outreach and staff EBT stations.

Mohawk Valley

CCE Oneida ($199,007.53): To provide grants for farmers' market vendors and promote the program through various outreach channels.

North Country

Adk North Country Association ($124,794.18): To help provide small grants to farmers' markets and farmers' market vendors, improve market facilities, and promote farmers' market education and outreach.

Southern Tier

Common Council for Assistance ($176,198.29): To fund a sub-grant program for farmers' markets and farmers' market vendors and provide support to the regional grant program and funding for an awardee recognition event.

In addition to the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant program, the Department also administers several programs that are available to help low-income families, veterans, servicemembers, and seniors purchase fresh, healthy foods at local farmers’ markets while also supporting New York farmers.

The FreshConnect Checks Program, which saw an increase in funding from $3.8 million to $4.5 million in this year’s budget, helps expand access to fresh food in underserved communities, to improve the diet of individuals in those communities, and to foster economic development by supporting local producers. The FreshConnect Fresh2You Program further advances these efforts by providing eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients with $2 checks for every $2 spent at farmers' markets across New York State, allowing families in need to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy and meats, while supporting farmers across our State.

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs (FMNP) promotes local farmers by expanding sales at farmers' markets and farm stands and fosters healthy communities though the consumption of locally grown foods. Consumers who are eligible are provided with coupons to use for fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets, farm stands, and mobile markets in New York State. Low-income older adults (aged 60 years or older) or individuals enrolled in WIC, living in New York State, may be eligible to receive coupons. Seniors should contact their local county Office for the Aging for more information on where to receive Seniors FMNP coupons. Individuals enrolled in WIC may contact their WIC clinic to ask how they can get coupons.

About New York’s Farmers’ Market

New York State has approximately 600 farmers’ markets, farm stands, and mobile markets participating in the Department’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs and the FreshConnect Check program, supplying healthy locally grown foods to communities across the State.