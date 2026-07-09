Raatz Roundup: Protecting Hoosiers from Dangerous Criminals

By State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond)

As your state senator, keeping our community safe is one of my top priorities.

Recently, we've seen too many dangerous repeat criminals arrested and released from jail on little or no bail who go on to put more innocent people in danger.

To keep Hoosiers safe, I supported Senate Joint Resolution 1 this year.

SJR 1 allows Hoosiers to vote on an amendment to Indiana's Constitution to prevent repeat offenders of violent crimes from returning to the street. If voters approve of it this November, SJR 1 would allow judges to deny bail to alleged offenders that prosecutors have shown pose a substantial threat to a person or the community. The Indiana Constitution currently stipulates bail may only be withheld for charges of murder and treason.

Withholding bail is a big decision and should only be used on dangerous criminals who pose an active threat to the public. To ensure this power is not abused, I also supported Senate Enrolled Act 2, which makes sure arrestees are treated fairly at their bail hearing by guaranteeing all arrestees have legal protections like the right to an attorney, the right to present evidence and have their bail set in a timely manner.

While the General Assembly passed this bail amendment, it is up to voters to decide if the Indiana Constitution should be changed to allow judges to deny bail to dangerous criminals. The question will be on the ballot in November this year, where a majority of Hoosiers must vote in favor of the amendment for it to become part of our constitution.

As always, I encourage constituents to reach out to me with any questions or concerns by filling out a "Contact Me" form on the IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Raatz website or by calling my office at 800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) represents Senate District 27, which includes

Henry, Union and Wayne counties, and portions of Franklin County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



