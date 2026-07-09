Busch Shooting Range to hold bowfishing class July 13 with guided in-field session July 18

DEFIANCE, Mo—What’s like fishing and huntingat the same time? Bowfishing. By using archery equipment and methods, bowfishing merges aspects of both fishing and hunting into one activity. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to give newcomers a chance to discover the fun of this unique pursuit during an upcoming program in the St. Louis area.

MDC will offer a free, two-part Introduction to Bowfishing workshop that includes an introductory class followed by a mentored field experience. The classroom portion will be held Monday, July 13 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The class will cover topics that include safety, proper gear, where to bowfish, fish ID, regulations, and ethics.

The classroom portion will be followed by a mentored bowfishing outing on Saturday, July 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants will practice techniques learned in the classroom during an outdoor bowfishing opportunity. The fishing location will be determined by water levels and accessibility and sent to participants ahead of time.

“Bowfishing can be a challenging sport. But combining hunting and fishing techniques using a bow and arrow is a really unique and rewarding experience,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

This introductory program is designed for beginners ages 11 and older who want to learn the basics of this exciting sport. MDC will supply all equipment needed.

Participants are required to attend the July 13 classroom portion to participate in the July 18 bowfishing portion. A valid fishing or hunting permit is also required to attend this program. Attendees age 15 or younger and those 65 or older are exempt. For safety reasons, participants must be able to fully draw and hold a compound bow with a 15-pound draw weight at full draw.

The program is free but advanced registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/opZ.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



