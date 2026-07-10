Abstract Expands InstaLOD Across Cinema 4D and Omniverse, Ships New Quad Remesher

InstaLOD for Maxon Cinema 4D, optimizing complex geometry without ever leaving the scene. InstaLOD for Nvidia Omniverse, remeshing a dense statue scan into clean, production-ready topology. InstaLOD's adaptive Quad Remesher, converting a dense mesh into clean, all-quad topology ready for production.

No more stepping outside the pipeline. InstaLOD now lives directly inside Cinema 4D and Omniverse, with a Quad Remesher built for production.

The best pipelines have the fewest interruptions. This release brings InstaLOD's optimization into the tools teams already use, and removes the manual work between raw geometry and finished assets.” — Manfred M. Nerurkar, CEO of Abstract

STUTTGART, GERMANY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abstract , a deep-tech company pioneering cutting-edge 3D and AI technology solutions, releases the July 2026 update to InstaLOD . This release extends InstaLOD into two major new environments with native integrations for Maxon Cinema 4D and Nvidia Omniverse, ships a new Quad Remesher that brings adaptive quad topology generation to production workflows, and introduces new InstaLOD Pipeline commands that substantially reduce the steps required to process and merge large datasets at scale.InstaLOD for Maxon Cinema 4DMotion graphics artists, broadcast designers, and visualization teams working inside Cinema 4D now have direct access to InstaLOD's award-winning optimization power. InstaLOD for Cinema 4D brings industry-leading mesh optimization, LOD generation, remeshing, and automated geometry processing directly into the 3D software that Cinema 4D teams have standardized on. Artists and technical directors can now access InstaLOD's full geometry processing stack without leaving their environment, reducing polygon counts, unwrapping UVs, retopologizing assets, and processing high-density meshes as a natural part of their existing Cinema 4D workflow.InstaLOD for Nvidia OmniverseUSD-based pipelines have become a cornerstone of how large studios and enterprises manage and exchange 3D data across applications, departments, and vendors. Nvidia Omniverse sits at the center of many of those workflows – yet teams building on Omniverse have had no native access to InstaLOD's geometry optimization until now.InstaLOD for Nvidia Omniverse brings InstaLOD's full geometry processing stack into Omniverse-based pipelines, giving teams direct access to mesh optimization, LOD generation, and automated geometry processing without stepping outside their environment. For organizations managing large-scale USD pipelines, this means InstaLOD's optimization capabilities are now available at every stage of the pipeline, on the platform those pipelines are already built on.A New Quad RemesherManual retopology has long been one of the most time-consuming bottlenecks in any production pipeline that handles sculpts, scans, or high-poly source geometry. Hours of manual edge loop placement, topology cleanup, and subdivision testing are a standard cost of moving from high-density source meshes to production-ready assets. The latest release of InstaLOD 2026 eliminates that bottleneck with a new adaptive Quad Remesher built for production workflows.The new Quad Remesher automatically reconstructs dense triangulated or quad meshes into clean, all-quad topology optimized for subdivision-surface workflows. Sculpts, scans, and high-poly models can now be converted into lightweight, subdivision-ready quad meshes automatically, with no manual cleanup required. The resulting topology is designed to subdivide smoothly with Catmull-Clark and similar subdivision algorithms out of the box, giving artists and technical teams a direct path from high-density source geometry to production-ready assets.High-Volume Dataset Processing, SimplifiedProcessing large datasets through InstaLOD Pipeline is getting substantially faster with this release. New batch commands reduce what previously required multiple steps and profile configurations into single operations, making it straightforward to merge many input files into a unified scene or convert entire folders of assets in one pass. Whether running high-throughput asset processing clusters or automated pipeline jobs, teams will notice the reduction in steps immediately. Full documentation for all new Pipeline commands is available in the official InstaLOD Pipeline documentation.Control Over File Import Up AxisImporting mesh data from external sources has always carried the risk of axis misalignment – geometry that arrives oriented incorrectly and requires manual correction before it can be used. This release adds the ability to set the up axis when importing mesh data directly from InstaLOD Studio's Open Scene dialog, giving artists and pipeline engineers explicit control over how incoming geometry is oriented from the moment it enters the application. A small change with an outsized impact on import workflows that handle data from multiple sources and coordinate systems.InstaLOD, Where You Already WorkThis release is the next step in a broader vision. Following the recent native Linux rollout, Abstract continues to expand InstaLOD's reach, bringing its full capabilities to the tools, platforms, and environments where production already happens. The goal is an ecosystem where any studio, pipeline, or individual artist can access InstaLOD without friction, without workarounds, and without compromise.For Media InquiriesPhilipp Staab (Director of Operations)Phone: +49 711 50443435Mail: hello@abstract3d.comWeb Contact: https://www.abstract3d.com/contact/ About AbstractAbstract is a deep-tech company pioneering 3D and AI technology. Its products empower game developers, VFX and film, enterprise, XR, and metaverse industries to deliver efficiently with massive cost savings. InstaLOD converts CAD to 3D, optimizes geometry and automates 3D pipelines, InstaMAT introduces generative materials and scalable texturing, Polyverse enhances cloud-based asset management and 3D data processing as a service, while RSX Engine enables real-time collaboration and cloud synchronization when building 3D applications and games. Abstract is driving breakthrough innovation in 3D and AI across industries.

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