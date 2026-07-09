New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry Surpasses 300 Businesses

Registry Showcases New York Businesses in Operation for at Least 50 Years

The New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, managed by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), today listed its 300th historic business with the inclusion of Testo’s restaurant in Lansingburgh.

The Historic Business Preservation Registry recognizes New York-based businesses over 50 years old that have made contributions to their communities. Launched in 2022, the online registry highlights historic businesses that have helped craft the very culture of New York State and support local communities and their people.

“The Historic Business Preservation Registry is a meaningful way to recognize businesses that have become cherished institutions in communities across New York,” said Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser. “Reaching the milestone of 300 designated businesses reflects the strength and enduring legacy of these local establishments. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the family-owned businesses and community anchors that help define the places New Yorkers call home."

Founded in 1976 by Charles and Philomena Testo and their four children, Testo's Restaurant has spent 50 years serving authentic, home-cooked Italian cuisine to the greater Lansingburgh community and generations of loyal customers from across the Capital Region. Beyond its renowned menu, Testo’s has long been committed to giving back by supporting local organizations, sponsoring youth sports teams and contributing to numerous charitable causes. Through the decades, Testo’s has also supported and sponsored numerous community activities.

Testo’s Restaurant was nominated for inclusion in the Historic Business Preservation Registry by Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh. “Congratulations to Testo's Restaurant for its longstanding commitment to serving our community and the surrounding Capital Region," Assemblymember McDonald said. "Since 1976, generations of the Testo family have shared their passion for authentic Italian cuisine, building a tradition rooted in hard work, hospitality, and family. Their dedication extends far beyond the restaurant, as they have consistently supported and strengthened the community they call home. I am grateful to the Testo family for their decades of service and congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition."

The registry is an honorific program coordinated through OPRHP. Nominations to the registry must be sponsored by an elected state official, who can nominate up to 10 businesses for inclusion in the registry per term. The program is non-competitive, and if the nomination criteria are met, businesses will be added to the registry. The Division for Historic Preservation provides each business with a certificate and decal and maintains an online interactive map with information about the location and history of each business.

Updated with new nominations quarterly, the registry includes listings from across the state.

For more information about the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, please visit parks.ny.gov/historic-preservation/business-registry.