Big changes are on the way! Stay informed about important licensure updates that may impact your renewal cycle

We're excited to share that beginning August 1, 2026, the Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) will transition the Board of Dentistry to a two-year birth date renewal cycle. Through this transition, licenses within the Board of Dentistry will ultimately expire on the licensee's birthday.

The upcoming renewal cycles will proceed as usual, with dentists and dental specialists renewing by September 30, 2026, and dental hygienists renewing by March 31, 2027.

Fee Adjustments: DOPL has placed all license renewals under a fee holiday. As a result, licensees who renew on or before their expiration date will not be charged a renewal fee. Licensees who fail to renew by their expiration date will be responsible for all applicable fees.

Exclusions: The following license and permit types are excluded from the biennial birthdate transition: Dental Hygienist Provisional License, Moderate Enteral or Parenteral Sedation Permit, and General Anesthesia/Deep Sedation Permit.

Current Licensees: The flowchart below details the license expiration based on license type and date of birth.

Dentist or Dental Specialist — Determination of License Expiration if Renewing in 2026

Born in an even birth year, before September 30: license expires in 2030 on your DOB.

birth year, before September 30: license expires in on your DOB. Born in an even birth year, on or after September 30: license expires in 2028 on your DOB.

birth year, on or after September 30: license expires in on your DOB. Born in an odd birth year, before September 30: license expires in 2029 on your DOB.

birth year, before September 30: license expires in on your DOB. Born in an odd birth year, on or after September 30: license expires in 2029 on your DOB.

Dental Hygienist — Determination of License Expiration if Renewing in 2027

Born in an even birth year, before March 31: license expires in 2030 on your DOB.

birth year, before March 31: license expires in on your DOB. Born in an even birth year, on or after March 31: license expires in 2030 on your DOB.

birth year, on or after March 31: license expires in on your DOB. Born in an odd birth year, before March 31: license expires in 2031 on your DOB.

birth year, before March 31: license expires in on your DOB. Born in an odd birth year, on or after March 31: license expires in 2029 on your DOB.

New Applicants: All new applicants, including dental therapists, will be issued at least a two-year license that expires on the licensee's birthday. The birth year will not be taken into consideration for new applicants.

We understand that this process isn't as simple as flipping a switch, but we're confident this change will make things easier for you in the long run. Thank you for your continued flexibility as we implement more streamlined processes intended to support you, our professionals.

To help you familiarize yourself with the changes, we have gathered some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for you below.

Why is my renewal cycle changing? The transition to two-year birth date licenses is designed to reduce the administrative burden for licensees while improving efficiency.

How are my Continuing Education Credits changing? There are no changes to your current Continuing Education requirements.

How are my fees changing? As of January 1, 2026, the Board of Dentistry was placed under a fee holiday. As a result, licensees who renew on or before their expiration date will not be charged a renewal fee. Licensees who fail to renew by their expiration date will be responsible for all applicable fees.

Will I still be able to renew early? You will still be able to renew up to 60 days prior to your license expiration on your birthday, unless otherwise stated.



For more details, visit the DOPL Website.

Thank you for your hard work and continued dedication.