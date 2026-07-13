Black Bear Energy Facilitates 1.29 MW Solar Installation in Elizabeth, NJ with Dimension Energy and NYLIM

Black Bear Energy, Dimension Energy, and New York Life Investment Management celebrate a 1.29 MW community solar installation. The installation will generate approximately 1.6M kWh of clean energy annually. The group cuts the ribbon on top of the Elizabeth, NJ facility.

ELIZABETH, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Bear Energy, a national commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy, facilitated the energization of a new 1.29 MW solar installation developed by Dimension Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of distributed energy infrastructure, at New York Life Investment Management’s (NYLIM) 5-61 Bay Avenue facility in Elizabeth, NJ. The installation is set to produce approximately 1.5M kWh of clean energy annually.

The project is supported by the New Jersey Community Solar Energy Program (CSEP), a program that enables residents across New Jersey to benefit from solar installations on large industrial rooftops. Notably, more than 50% of the subscribers for this project are low to middle-income (LMI) households, who will receive discounted power and a guaranteed utility bill credit of 25% or more.

“This project reflects our commitment to integrating sustainability into our investment process,” said Brooke Pottish, Director at New York Life Investment Management. “Through our partnership with Black Bear Energy and Dimension Energy, we’re proud to support a project that is expected to provide operational and economic benefits to the property while providing discounted power to New Jersey residents, including those in lower- and middle-income (LMI) households.”

The installation marks the second energized project between NYLIM and Black Bear Energy since the partnership began in 2018. With further projects expected, the collaboration exemplifies how commercial organizations can leverage state legislation to create potential revenue opportunities through community solar initiatives while positively impacting their local communities.

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of commercial, state, and community alignment in advancing renewable energy deployment,” said Victoria Stulgis, President of Black Bear Energy. “We are proud to facilitate this impactful project, which delivers measurable economic benefits to both NYL and the surrounding community while contributing to grid resilience.”

Dimension Energy echoed the enthusiasm: “It is partnerships like these that enable us to scale community solar efforts and bring meaningful energy cost savings to households who need it most. Community solar remains one of the most effective and fastest ways to bring tangible savings to New Jersey residents, using vacant rooftops to deliver local, affordable power. We’re proud to see this project come to fruition,” said Bryan Bentrott, Executive Vice President of Markets and Revenue at Dimension Energy.

Statements regarding anticipated operational or economic benefits reflect current expectations and are subject to change. There can be no assurance that expected benefits will be realized.

References to sustainability initiatives relate to this specific property and should not be interpreted as representative of all investment strategies or investment decisions managed by New York Life Investment Management.

About Black Bear Energy

A Legence Company (Nasdaq: LGN), Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer's representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past ten years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 2,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data-driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit

BlackBearEnergy.com

About Dimension Energy

Dimension Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of distributed energy infrastructure. Dimension's platform is designed to meet accelerating electricity demand with localized energy assets that can be delivered faster than traditional utility-scale projects. A proven delivery engine, Dimension has developed over 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of distributed power and invested more than $2B in American energy infrastructure since its founding. Dimension strengthens the American communities that host our projects, investing in grid infrastructure, supporting domestic manufacturing, and creating local jobs and tax revenue. Our portfolio today serves over 35,000 subscribers with local, affordable power across the United States. Learn more at www.dimension-energy.com.

About New York Life Investment Management

With approximately $807 billion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, New York Life Investment Management is a Pensions & Investments' Top 30 Largest Money Manager** and one of the largest active asset managers globally, with leading positions across both public and private markets. Comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of New York Life Insurance Company, New York Life Investment Management is committed to achieving enduring financial outcomes and building long-term partnerships across market cycles and generations. Our specialized, independent investment teams bring disciplined active management and deep expertise to help clients navigate the next era of investing.

“New York Life Investment Management” is the brand name and service mark used to represent a group of affiliated investment advisers of New York Life Insurance Company: Andera Partners, Apogem Capital LLC, Ausbil Investment Management Limited, Bow River Asset Management, LLC, Candriam S.C.A., Kartesia Management S.à r.l., MacKay Shields LLC, New York Life Investment Management LLC, NYL Investors LLC, and Tristan Capital Partners LLP.

*Assets under management (AUM) includes assets of the investment advisers that make up “New York Life Investment Management” as of 3/31/2026. AUM includes certain assets, such as nondiscretionary AUM, external fund selection, and overlay services, including ESG screening services, advisory consulting services, white labeling services, and model portfolio delivery services, that are not necessarily considered Regulatory Assets Under Management according to the SEC’s Form ADV. AUM is reported in USD. AUM not denominated in USD is converted at the spot rate as of 3/31/2026.

The total AUM figure for “New York Life Investment Management,” as a brand, is less than the sum of the AUM of each affiliated investment adviser in the group because it does not count AUM where the same assets can be counted by more than one affiliated investment adviser. In addition, AUM includes assets of certain, but not all, investment advisers affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company and excludes assets managed by Andera Partners and Bow River Asset Management, LLC. AUM is based on estimates and is subject to change.

**New York Life Investment Management ranked 28th largest institutional investment manager in Pensions & Investments' Largest Money Managers 2025 published June 2025, based on worldwide institutional AUM as of Dec. 31, 2024. No direct or indirect compensation was paid for the creation and distribution of this ranking.

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