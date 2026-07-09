Fort Hood Main Exchange marks America’s semiquincentennial birthday with bash

FORT HOOD, Texas — Hundreds of military community members gathered July 2 in the parking lot of the Fort Hood Army and Air Force Exchange Service Main Exchange for a bash to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

As America celebrates this historic milestone, the AAFES Main Exchange was honored to help organize an event befitting the nation’s semiquincentennial observance, with a variety of games, giveaways, food, prizes and entertainment to commemorate the occasion, Delia Eidson, AAFES Main Exchange manager, explained.

For many in attendance the momentous landmark conjured feelings of pride, duty and service, but there was one prominent word that floated among the boisterous conversations, laughter and music that captured the heart of the festivities — freedom.

Not only was the occasion meant to recognize the quarter of a millennium of freedom, resilience and opportunity, but also to honor the service members who fight for America’s freedoms every day.

“We’re here to support the Soldiers and support their families,” Eidson expressed. “We have to celebrate; we have to tell them how much we appreciate them. It’s very important to us.”

Sweltering three-digit temperatures did not stop attendees from enjoying outdoor activities provided by 15 vendors, food from at least seven food trucks and plenty of ice water, cool drinks and even a splash pad for pint-sized patrons.

Attendees also enjoyed free food and drinks, interactive games, prizes, giveaways, music, entertainment and connection.

“I believe it brings everybody together, gets community involved, kids, families, spouses, wives, everything,” Spc. Ismael Gallardo, 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, conveyed. “Just out here to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday, get some free stuff along the way and just have a good time. Can’t beat that.”

Gallardo added the event reminded him of the freedom he defends daily as an Army Soldier.

“That’s the whole purpose of why I do it. I do it for my kids. I do it for my family to make sure they do it,” he said. “I come from a lineage of people in the service, I got Marines, Air Force, everybody, every single branch that my family has fought for. So, I felt like it was my time to give back too.”

Fresh off her eight seconds on the event’s electronic bull ride, Rayna Klutse, an ROTC student at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, shared the same sentiments, explaining freedom to her means celebrating differences and enjoying the opportunity to connect and come together as one.

“Events like these are really important to me, because as someone in the ROTC program in the process of becoming a U.S. Army Soldier, it’s showing me there’s much more than fighting,” Klutse conveyed. “There are happy times. I’m seeing families get together, come together, and Soldiers going to be with their families, friends, and make those memories that alleviate the pain and the stress that they deal with at work every day.”

Eidson concluded by explaining the event represents a full-circle moment. Service members have fought to preserve America’s freedoms and to honors their sacrifices and gives back.

“It’s just a collaborative effort that we want to really put out there and say we’re here for you, and we appreciate your service that you’re doing to our country. It’s because of you that we have this freedom, and that we’re able to celebrate like this,” she said.