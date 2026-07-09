Womack Earns Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Second Straight Cycle

FORT BRAGG, NC- Womack Army Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s (TJC) Gold Seal of Approval following a multiday inspection, reaffirming the hospital's commitment to continuous compliance with national patient safety and quality care standards.

Col. Stephanie Mont, Hospital Commander, highlighted the deeper meaning of this achievement: “The Gold Seal is more than an award – it reflects our commitment to doing the right thing for every patient, every time. It demonstrates that our processes, staff training, and systems have been rigorously evaluated by independent experts to ensure we provide the best possible care to those who serve our Nation. For our patients, this provides confidence that they are receiving safe, high-quality care from a team that is committed to continuous improvement and excellence.”

The Joint Commission, the nation's oldest and largest standards setting body for healthcare, sent a team of physician, nursing and healthcare administrator experts to conduct the reaccreditation survey. Surveyors left citing three standout areas: an immaculate environment, a proactive safety culture and strong internal processes.

During the out-briefing, the lead surveyor commended the staff's expertise, passion, and patient-centered focus, noting that the team actively embodies Womack’s mission and vision in their daily operations. Additionally, the facility’s physical environment received outstanding marks. The surveying team lauded the hospital's exceptional cleanliness, specifically highlighting the meticulously maintained facilities as a benchmark for healthcare environments.

Womack leaders credited Environmental Services and Facilities Maintenance teams for rapid response times and daily attention to detail. Central Sterile Processing, Nursing Services, Radiology and laboratory staff also received special recognition for work that prevents infections and supports safe, surgical outcomes. Throughout the survey, the TJC team was impressed by Womack’s proactive culture of continuous improvement, highlighting the staff's enthusiasm to immediately address and resolve minor discrepancies on the spot.

TJC team identified several programs in use at Womack as Leading Practices. These tools have been submitted to TJC’s Central Office for potential inclusion in a catalog of best practices. Highlighted innovations include:

The comprehensiveEmergency Operations Plan Handbook.

Health Equity Initiatives and partnership with Fort Bragg Public Health.

The Anesthesia Department’sQA/QI, which drives clinical performance and quality.

TheCQA Provider Peer Review tool, recognized for streamlining robust credentialing processes.

As WAMC moves forward with this reaccreditation, it remains dedicated to its core mission: providing the Home of the Airborne and Special Operations with a comprehensive healthcare system that generates readiness for the warfighter and is committed to delivering exceptional healthcare to the Fort Bragg community. For more information visit https://womack.tricare.mil/.