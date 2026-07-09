Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame inductees honored for athletic excellence, military service

TRIANGLE, Va.- Four distinguished athletes were honored for their inductions into the Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, June 24.

The ceremony honored inductees Leon Spinks, Harry Agganis, Angela Madsen, and Charley Paddock for their contributions to Marine Corps athletics and their lasting impact on the military sports community.

“Athletic achievement alone is impressive,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, the deputy commandant of Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “But what makes this Hall of Fame unique is that it recognizes individuals who paired elite performance with faithful service to something greater than themselves.”

The ceremony spoke to each inductee’s achievements in the sporting world alongside the sacrifices they made while in uniform and after service, highlighting their commitments to sports and the Corps.

Their accomplishments extended to national and international competitions, all while mentoring fellow Marines and inspiring physical fitness across the force.

“Their stories remind us that being a Marine does not end when the uniform comes off," Bowers said.“The values forged through service continue to shape lives, communities, and legacies long after active service ends.”

It’s been years since each Marine has died, each one left a legacy with their determination, grit and tenacity. Family members took the awards of on behalf of the honored except Paddock; in lieu of his family members, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kyle King, a three-time Marine Corps Marathon winner and the 2026 male athlete of the year, was nominated to receive the award on behalf of Paddock.

“... He is someone who represents the best of our country and is the exact type of person I aspired to be as a young boy and still do today,” said King.

Paddock, a WWI veteran, is most notably remembered for his two-time Olympic champion career as a sprinter, landing him the title as the “fastest man in the world” in the 1920’s. His legendary sprinting career was also immortalized in the movie Chariots of Fire.

“Charley’s 1921 world record time of 10.4 seconds was the equivalent of modern dress shoes with wooden spikes [running] on cinder or fine gravel track, which is truly remarkable,” said King. I would have a hard time breaking 13 seconds in the 100-meter [run],” he admitted.

The other athletes likewise accomplished incredible feats.

Agganis, known as the “Golden Greek,” is remembered for his athletic career as a two-sport athlete, distinguishing himself as an All-American quarterback for the Cleveland Browns before rising to the Major Leagues in baseball as a first basemen with the Boston Red Sox.

Known for his gap-toothed grin, Spinks is remembered for winning his 1976 Olympic Gold in boxing and his claim to the undisputed heavyweight boxing championship, where he defeated Muhammad Ali in 1978, which by this time was just his eighth professional fight. Leon finished his career with 26 wins and three losses.

Madsen is remembered for her Paralympian career as a World Rowing Champion three years in a row. A multiple Guinness World Records holder, Madsen was the first woman with a disability—paraplegia—to row solo across the Atlantic.

During the event held by Semper Fit Branch’s Warrior Athlete Readiness and Resilience, speakers highlighted the significance of honoring these Marines, noting theiraccomplishments that continue to inspire military members and civilians.

“The event was a great opportunity to recognize an outstanding group of Marines not only for who they were as athletes, but who they were as human beings,” said Dr. Greg South, the assistant branch head with WARR.

Bowers added, “Though they are no longer with us, their example lives on, in the history of our Corps, in the world of sport, and in the Marines who continue to follow in their footsteps,” said Bowers.

The Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame, founded in 2001, serves to honor Marines who excelled in service and after service, preserving their legacies and impact on athletics and the spirit of competition.