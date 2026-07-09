Arizona National Guard MPs return from strategic defense mission in Alaska

PHOENIX—More than 50 Soldiers assigned to the Arizona Army National Guard’s 855th Military Police Company returned home on July 8 following a year-long deployment to Fort Greely, Alaska in support of national defense operations.

During the year-long mobilization, the Military Police personnel augmented security force operations at the installation’s Ground Base Interceptor site. The unit provided critical site security, enabling tactical forces to deter sabotage, espionage, theft, and damage, while identifying and eliminating hostile threats to a site of strategic national importance.

This strategic homeland defense mission prepares MP Soldiers for the challenges of large-scale combat operations (LSCO). By operating in Alaska’s austere, extreme cold weather environment, the unit validated tactical survivability, prolonged expeditionary sustainment, and secure force-protection capabilities. Protecting this critical infrastructure forced Soldiers to master multi-domain security operations under severe environmental stress, skills needed to defend key command and logistic lines.

While deployed, the 855th advanced its tactical and technical proficiencies. Twelve Soldiers earned their Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) pilot licenses, providing a critical layer of modern defense capability. Additionally multiple Soldiers earned Basic Guard certifications, with two achieving Master Guard certifications.

The unit also maintained a high level of physical readiness and tactical lethality. The company averaged a score of 490 on the Army Combat Fitness Test, with seven Soldiers scoring 500. Showcasing their proficiency among peers, Soldiers from the 855th took first and second place in the Alaska Best Warrior Competition.

Beyond their operational requirements, Soldiers prioritized civilian education and community involvement. More than 20 Soldiers started or continued their academic careers during deployment, and the unit raised $2,000 for a local non-profit organization.

The return of the 855th Military Police Company brings advanced security force capabilities and specialized operational experience back to the Arizona Army National Guard, further posturing the state’s forces for future homeland defense and overseas contingency missions.

“The exceptional performance of the 855th Military Police Company in Alaska demonstrates the immense capability of our Soldiers to execute multi-domain operations,” said Brig. Gen. John Conley, Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard. “Their success in securing our nation’s critical infrastructure is not only a testament to their readiness, but also a clear signal of the AZNG’s commitment to modernization. Proving we are an organization poised to integrate advanced capabilities and meet the demands of future strategic defense missions.”