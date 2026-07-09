59th Medical Wing Begins New Chapter Under Col. Tracy K. Bozung

59th Medical Wing Begins New Chapter Under Col. Tracy K. BozungJOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Tracy K. Bozung assumed command of the 59th Medical Wing during a change of command ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart, Director of Defense Health Network Central and Commander, Medical Readiness Command Alpha, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, July 9, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership from Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn A. Foster to Bozung through the traditional passing of the unit guidon, symbolizing the continuity of command and the responsibility entrusted to the incoming commander. Bozung returns to command within the 59th Medical Wing after serving as the wing’s deputy commander, where she helped oversee the Air Force Medical Service’s largest healthcare, medical education and readiness platform. Her experience within the organization provides continuity as the wing continues its mission of delivering trusted care, developing ready medics and supporting global operations. Prior to serving as deputy commander of the 59th Medical Wing, Bozung served as the commander of the 55th Medical Group at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, and as the command surgeon for 16th Air Force. Throughout her career, she has held multiple leadership positions, including command of two squadrons and two groups, while supporting operational medicine missions around the world. Bozung’s operational experience includes serving as a senior physician on a joint Provincial Reconstruction Team in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and as deputy director of the Pentagon Flight Medicine Clinic. She has also served as chief of aerospace medicine at three medical facilities and maintains board certifications in aerospace medicine and family medicine. A 2000 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Bozung earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and her Master of Public Health from Wright State University. As commander, Bozung leads more than 5,600 military and civilian personnel, residents and students across the 59th Medical Wing. The wing provides deployed and home station healthcare, graduate medical education and clinical research while supporting more than 255,000 eligible beneficiaries across the San Antonio Military Health System. The 59th Medical Wing conducts nearly 1 million clinic visits and approximately 19,000 surgical procedures annually while maintaining the Air Force’s largest medical mobility commitment. The wing also supports global medical operations, advances medical education and prepares ready medical forces to support missions around the world. Foster, who assumed command of the 59th Medical Wing in August 2024, was recognized during the ceremony for her leadership and contributions to the organization. During her tenure, the wing continued delivering healthcare, advancing medical readiness and supporting the Department of the Air Force mission. With Bozung assuming command, the 59th Medical Wing begins its next chapter under a leader with a deep understanding of the organization, its mission and the Airmen, civilians and partners who support military medicine across the globe.