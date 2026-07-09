Public meeting set for J. Percy Priest Lake Water Control Manual

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 9, 2026) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding a public meeting 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Donelson Branch of the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tennessee, to discuss a draft Environmental Assessment and unsigned Finding of No Significant Impact for the revision of the 1998J. Percy Priest Water Control Manual.

The Environmental Assessment evaluates proposed operational changes, resource categories, and alternatives to assess potential effects of proposed water control manual updates.

changes, resource categories, and alternatives to assess potential effects of proposed water control manual updates.

In addition to the public meeting, there is a 30-day comment period ending Aug.9, 2026. The Nashville District is soliciting feedback on proposed changes to delaying the start of the annual winter drawdown by up to 30 days from Oct. 5 to as late as Nov. 12. Comments may be sent via email to CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil.

“This comment period is an opportunity for stakeholders and the public to provide feedback on the agency’s tentatively selected plan,” said Patrick Garner, project planning branch environmental section biologist.

The draft EA is prepared pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) (42 U.S.C. §§ 4321-4370h) and the Department of War NEPA Implementing Procedures. These procedures can be found at the following link: https://www.denix.osd.mil/nepa/.

The Draft Finding of No Significant Impact and Draft Environmental Assessment can be viewed at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/29305.

The updated Draft Water Control Manual is available at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/29289.

The Donelson Branch of the Nashville Public Library is located at 2714 Old Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.