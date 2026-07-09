Warrant officers mark Cohort birthday, continue tradition of excellence

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Defending the nation requires the technical expertise and adaptive leadership of proven experts.

While defending the nation’s capital region and supporting ongoing operations, warrant officers of the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command provide technical expertise, operational insight, and trusted advice to leaders to help accomplish mission objectives.

The Army Warrant Officer Cohort was established July 9, 1918, and has evolved into the Army's premier technical experts, serving across every domain of military operations. Warrant officers of the 263rd serve as experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors who integrate Army systems and equipment to provide theater-level air and missile defense command and control. Their technical expertise enables the integration of multiple air defense units and systems to protect critical assets and forces.

“Warrant officers are single track technical experts that are unlike traditional commissioned officers who can hold a wide variety of positions,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Lawrence C. Taylor, J-6 joint interface control officer, who is responsible for the readiness and integration of the ground-based air defense, or GBAD, command and control systems as part of the National Capital Region Integrated Air Defense Systems, or NCR-IADS, in support of Operation Noble Eagle. “Warrant officers turn complex technical data into actionable data so commanders can make decisions. Warrant officers are also trainers and mentors responsible for training both junior enlisted Soldiers and officers.

“The 263rd is not only responsible for protecting the airspace over our nation’s capital, but also homeland defense of our domestic borders and strategic interests overseas,” he added. “They also bridge the gap between active duty and local National Guard capabilities.”

In 2025, the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command became part of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. The 263rd supports SMDC missions through missile defense operations, space-enabled capabilities, and integrated air and missile defense planning. The command provides a ready air and missile defense command element, supports operational planning, and participates in joint and combined exercises with SMDC leadership.

“I provide air defense subject matter expertise to the commander and his staff in support of their mission to defend the capital,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 J. Scott Bowen, air defense coordination officer for the 1st Air Force / Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region. “We, as warrant officers provide the technical expertise necessary to understand and complete the missions. When the Army needs something done right, they make sure a Warrant Officer is there.

“The 263rd AAMDC provides the air defense expertise and continuity for current national defense missions such as the NCR-IADS,” he added. “The 263rd also provides a bench of experts that are supporting both future national defense planning efforts and current contingency operations that need Army air defenders.”

The 263rd AAMDC provides rapidly deployable command-and-control capabilities that support homeland defense and overseas operations while strengthening the Army’s integrated air and missile defense architecture.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Stephen R. “Rusty” Farmer, 263rd AAMDC command chief warrant officer, said that after more than 24 years dedicated to protecting the National Capital Region, the command continues to integrate lessons learned, industry best practices, and Army values to execute homeland defense operations.

Farmer added that, as the command chief warrant officer, his primary responsibility is to advise the commanding general on the management and development of the Warrant Officer Cohort, ensuring the force remains ready to execute all mission requirements.

“The 263rd AAMDC Warrant Officer Cohort is comprised of true professionals who train hard, work hard, and play hard,” Farmer said. “While we have historically been known as ‘quiet professionals,’ today we are vocal advocates for our Soldiers and our mission. We speak loudly, confidently, and truthfully, ensuring our voices carry the weight of our deep expertise.

“These warrant officers are critical to the defense of the National Capital Region,” he continued. “Serving as air and missile defense tacticians and technicians, they drive command-and-control systems integration and tactical link architecture. Furthermore, our warrant officers deliver essential capabilities in signal communications, ground maintenance, property accountability, and intelligence, fully sustaining the 365-day mission to protect the capital region.

“The 263rd AAMDC Warrant Officer Cohort consists of elite subject matter experts dedicated to mission success,” Farmer added. “Our core responsibilities encompass advising commanders, mentoring leaders across the formation, and providing critical support to our troops. Without question, these warrant officers form the operational backbone of all homeland defense missions.”