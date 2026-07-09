Oswego County Announces Positive Rabies Case in Town of Constantia

The Oswego County Health Department announces that a bat has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Constantia. Two people are receiving treatment as a result.

There have been six positive rabies cases in the county this year so far, with two raccoons and one fox in the town of Hannibal; one raccoon in the town of Oswego; and two bats in the town of Constantia.

The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents of the dangers of rabies and urges them to take precautions to protect themselves and their families against the deadly disease.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bats are one of the most reported rabid animals in the country,” said Oswego County Director of Environmental Health Katelyn Parkhurst. “If you find a bat in your home – whether you wake up and discover one in your bedroom or see one in a room with an unattended child or someone who may be unable to report a possible exposure – don’t panic. If you can safely capture the bat without putting yourself at further risk, do so. That allows us to determine whether it needs to be tested for rabies and helps ensure anyone who may have been exposed gets the appropriate care.”

For instructions on how to capture a bat, watch the New York State Department of Health video, “Catch a Bat Safely,” at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies/.

It’s important to report all domestic and wild animal bites or contact with wildlife to the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division. Call 315-349-3564 weekdays or 315-341-0086 evenings and weekends.

One of the most effective defenses against rabies is keeping pets current on their rabies vaccinations.

New York State Public Health Law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies, with the first vaccine given at three months of age. Dogs and cats require a second vaccination within one year of the first, and every three years thereafter. Ferrets must be vaccinated annually. Animals under three months of age cannot receive a rabies vaccination.

The Oswego County Health Department offers several rabies clinics throughout the year. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Monroe Town Highway Garage, located at 46 Co. Rte. 11.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29, residents can call 315-349-3564 to make an appointment for the Aug. 5 clinic. Throughout the year, appointments will be scheduled clinic-by-clinic and an announcement for the opening of the appointment phone line will be made before each clinic. There is a suggested donation of $7 per pet.

For a complete schedule, click on 2026 Oswego County Rabies Clinics.

For more information about rabies, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s website at https://health.oswegocountyny.gov/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php.