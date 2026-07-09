All Oswego County VSA Farmers’ Market Coupons Claimed

The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) announces it has distributed all of its FreshConnect farmers’ market coupon booklets. The agency will not receive more coupons from the state until next year.

“The demand for FreshConnect Farmers' Market coupon booklets has been very high, and unfortunately this year's supply was distributed very quickly,” said Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency Director Eric Boozer. “We appreciate our veterans for participating in the program and encourage them to use their coupons at local farmers’ markets before they expire on Dec. 31.”

For more information, contact the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency at 315-591-9100 or visit its website.