Oswego County Emergency Management Receives State Grant Funding

The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) announces that it has been awarded $171,060 in state funding under the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) Climate Smart Communities Grant. The funding will be used to strengthen emergency preparedness, response and recovery capabilities related to severe weather.

“This Climate Smart Communities Grant is an important investment in the future of our communities,” said Oswego County Legislator Paul Connolly, District 20, chairman of the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee. “Thanks to this funding, the county will be better prepared to respond when emergencies happen by strengthening mass care operations and expanding critical resources. We’re grateful for this support and excited to continue working to build stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

Oswego County Director of Emergency Management Cathleen Palmitesso said the Emergency Management Office collaborated with the Oswego County Health Department and County Fire Coordinator’s Office to develop projects for the Climate Emergency Response Resource Enhancement grant.

“This project reflects the strong partnership between Emergency Management, the Health Department and the Fire Coordinator’s Office to strengthen how we prepare for and respond to climate-related emergencies,” said Palmitesso. “Whether it’s flooding, extreme heat or cold, or extended power outages, we’ll be better equipped to support residents when they need it most. This funding enhances our ability to provide mass care, share timely public information, expand community outreach and improve response coordination, while also adding deployable equipment that can be used throughout the county.”

Funding will be used to purchase a variety of emergency response resources identified through the collaborative planning process, including portable air conditioners and heaters for use at cooling and warming centers during emergencies, as well as misting fans and canned water for distribution during severe weather events. The centers will receive “warm up” and “cool down” kits to provide residents with essential supplies when needed.

The grant will also support the purchase of flood mitigation equipment, including a small boat for surface-level water search and rescue operations during flooding and muck-out kits to assist with post-flood cleanup efforts.

Additional initiatives include providing National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to residents to expand access to early warning systems, equipping emergency scenes with battery-powered lighting, and installing a weather station and monitoring system to enhance local weather tracking and preparedness.

The Climate Smart Communities Grant Program provides funding to New York State cities, towns, villages, counties, Indian Nations, local public authorities, and local public benefit corporations to support eligible projects focused on climate change mitigation, adaptation, planning, and assessment. For more information, visit https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/climate-change/resources-for-local-governments/grants-for-climate-action.

The Legislature’s Public Safety Committee oversees the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. In addition to Legislator Connolly, committee members include Vice Chairman Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Frank Bombardo, District 7; Dorothy Caldwell, District 17; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Linda Lockwood, District 11; and Lee B. Walker, Jr., District. 15.

For more information about the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, call 315-591-9150 or visit its Facebook page.