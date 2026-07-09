Oswego County Airport Hosts Civil Air Patrol Event Aug. 9

The public is invited to the Oswego County Airport on Sunday, Aug. 9, for a family-friendly event featuring a pancake breakfast, airplanes and opportunities to meet local pilots. Hosted by the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol, the fly-in or drive-in event will be held at the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) hangar at 2326 County Route 176 in Fulton.

The event is open from 7:30 to 11 a.m., rain or shine. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, eggs made to order, sausage, home fries and various beverages.

Each meal is $12 for adults, $10 for veterans and seniors aged 65 and older; $7 for kids aged 5 to 11; and free for those under 5 years.

Weather permitting, and based on availability, the event also features free airplane rides as part of the EAA’s Young Eagles Flight Program. Pedal planes will also be on hand for smaller pilots.

The event is sponsored by, and benefits, the F.R. Sussey composite squadron out of Fulton, N.Y.

To learn more about the New York Wing Civil Air Patrol, go to www.nyw.cap.gov.

For more information about the Oswego County Airport, visit https://www.oswegocountyny.gov/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/airport.php.