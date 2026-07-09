Dr. Julia Katarincic Named President of University Orthopedics

Hand surgeon Julia A. Katarincic, MD, was recently named president of University Orthopedics in East Providence, RI.

Respected orthopedic surgeon and educator succeeds Dr. Edward Akelman, who will continue caring for patients at University Orthopedics

Dr. Katarincic's deep understanding of our organization and our mission makes her exceptionally well positioned to lead University Orthopedics into its next chapter.” — Michelle R. DeRoche, University Orthopedics Chief Operating Officer

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Orthopedics is pleased to announce that Julia A. Katarincic, MD , has been named President of University Orthopedics. In addition, Dr. Katarincic has been appointed Chief of Orthopedics for Brown University Health and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedics at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.A nationally recognized hand surgeon and respected physician leader, Dr. Katarincic has been an integral part of University Orthopedics for many years. She previously served as Chief of the practice’s Hand and Wrist Center, chaired the organization's Operations Committee, and has been a member of the Executive Committee. A dedicated educator, she has also received multiple Teacher of the Year awards for her commitment to mentoring the next generation of orthopedic surgeons."Dr. Katarincic has earned the respect of her colleagues through her collaborative leadership style, thoughtful decision-making, and unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care, education, and research," said University Orthopedics Chief Operating Officer Michelle R. DeRoche. "Her deep understanding of our organization and our mission makes her exceptionally well positioned to lead University Orthopedics into its next chapter."The leadership transition also marks an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary contributions of Edward Akelman, MD , who, over the past decade, has served as President of University Orthopedics, Chair of the Department of Orthopaedics at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and Chief of Orthopedics for Brown University Health.During Dr. Akelman's tenure, University Orthopedics expanded its presence into Massachusetts, recruited outstanding physicians and advanced practice providers, and significantly broadened the scope of its specialty orthopedic services while maintaining its longstanding commitment to exceptional patient care, innovation, education, and research. He'll remain with University Orthopedics as a physician, focused on the patient care he's always loved."It is truly an honor to follow in Dr. Akelman's footsteps," said Dr. Katarincic. "Over the years, Ed has been a mentor, colleague, and friend whose vision and leadership have helped shape University Orthopedics into one of the region's premier orthopedic practices. I am deeply grateful for his guidance and look forward to building on the strong foundation he has created while continuing our unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care, education, and research."The transition reflects University Orthopedics' continued commitment to strong physician leadership and organizational excellence. With Dr. Katarincic at the helm, the practice looks forward to building on its tradition of delivering world-class orthopedic care while advancing education, research, and innovation throughout the region.

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