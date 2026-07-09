Freedom 250 Mobile Museum Tour to Stop in Lenoir

A fleet of six Mobile Museums, known as "Freedom Trucks," are traveling throughout 2026, bringing the story of American independence to students, families, and citizens in every corner of our country. Click here to request a Freedom Truck at your event or location.

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