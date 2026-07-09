Freedom 250 Mobile Museum Tour to Stop in Lenoir

On July 13-15, a Freedom 250 Mobile Museum, known as "Freedom Trucks," will be in Lenoir, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the nation's history through an interactive exhibit designed for all ages.

“America’s 250th birthday is a moment to celebrate our rich history,” said Lenoir Mayor Joe Gibbons. “By bringing these interactive exhibits to our community, we’re making our nation’s history engaging and a memorable experience. We hope everyone will come out and experience the Freedom Truck.”

Each custom-built mobile exhibit features museum-quality interactive technology, multimedia storytelling, and hands-on experiences that highlight America's founding, defining chapters, and the innovation that continues to shape our nation's future.

The mobile museum will be located at 625 Harper Avenue in Lenoir and open from 10 AM until 5 PM Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15. The exhibit, hosted by the Caldwell County America 250 Committee, the City of Lenoir, and Caldwell County, is free and ADA accessible.

The Freedom 250 Mobile Museum Tour will continue traveling nationwide throughout 2026 as part of the Semiquincentennial celebration, with additional stops being added through 2027.

Learn more about the Freedom 250 Mobile Museum tour at freedom250.org/celebration/freedom-250-mobile-museum.