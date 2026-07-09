Attorney General Bonta: California State Prison Drug Smuggler Arrested

MERCED — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of a narcotics supplier accused of providing drugs to be smuggled into California State Prison, Solano. The arrest stems from a joint investigation launched in March 2025 by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

“This is truly an example of the good work that happens when multiple agencies come together for one, unified mission,” said Attorney General Bonta. "Stopping the distribution of illegal drugs isn’t just about enforcing the law, it is about protecting families, saving lives, and defending the future of our communities. Public safety is job number one, and the California Department of Justice will continue to work for it, both in the courtroom and on the ground in our communities.”

“CDCR is committed to a comprehensive, multilayered strategy to stop contraband from entering our institutions,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “Through strong collaboration with law enforcement partners, we are enhancing physical security, targeting gang‑driven distribution networks, and closing the avenues used to smuggle illegal drugs into prisons. These coordinated efforts are essential to protecting everyone who lives and works in our facilities.”

On July 6, 2026, DOJ, with assistance from CDCR, executed a search warrant at a Madera residence. Upon serving the warrant, investigators arrested the suspected narcotic smuggler and seized 775 grams of heroin, 453 grams of concentrated cannabis and $2,000 in cash. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail. The Merced County District Attorney's Office will be prosecuting the case.

The DOJ special agents that contributed to this investigation are a part of the Merced Area Gang & Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET). This team comprises members from DOJ, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation-Special Services Unit, Merced County Sheriff's Office, Merced Police Department, Livingston Police Department, Atwater Police Department, Merced County Probation Department, Merced County District Attorney's Office, California Highway Patrol, California National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations. As part of DOJ’s task force program, the participating agencies of MAGNET work in collaboration to combat drug trafficking organizations, violent repeat offenders and organized crime. In addition, DOJ’s Bureau of Forensic Services was called upon to process the scene.