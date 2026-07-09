State of Maryland Announces 2027 Main Street Improvement Program Grants to Main Street Maryland Communities

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (July 9, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today announced nearly $1 million in Operating Assistance Grant Program awards for economic development and growth in Maryland communities. Through the Main Street Improvement Program, $954,000 was awarded to 34 local Main Street Maryland programs across the state.

“Main Streets aren’t just filled with lovable history – they are where Maryland’s future economy begins. Each of Maryland’s diverse communities has a unique vision of how to unlock its full potential, and Main Street Maryland has empowered them to energize and grow their historic and commercial districts in a way that supports each community’s unique vision for nearly 30 years,” said Secretary Day. “Like our other revitalization programs, Main Street Maryland strengthens partnerships with local governments, stakeholders, and residents, working with them to improve sustainability, opportunity, and economic growth.”

The Main Street Improvement Program provides funding to local governments or nonprofit organizations that administer the local Main Street programs to grow and promote a community’s downtown and commercial districts. Some awards include:

Main Street Middletown (Frederick County): Installation of new child-centric public art in the district, improvements to the business directory on its website, and publication of a downtown magazine to promote the district.

City of Laurel (Prince George’s County): Grow promotional activities to drive more foot traffic to small businesses and host small business workshops to encourage business retention in the district.

City of Salisbury (Wicomico County): Support the Brand Boost program for businesses within their district and the hiring of a downtown groundskeeper.

Awards provide operating funds to support the strategic work plans of Main Street organizations that include activities and projects such as placemaking, beautification, and small business development, and events in their program areas, as well as related marketing and advertising. Additionally, funds can be used to assist with other operating costs related to Main Street activities, including staff salaries, professional development, and general overhead.

For nearly 30 years, the Main Street Maryland program has helped make the downtown areas and business districts in participating communities among the strongest and most resilient in Maryland. Main Street Maryland serves as the state coordinating program for the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Main Street Maryland communities commit to three pillars: growing their local economy, improving their downtown’s appearance, and strengthening the image of their traditional business districts.

Currently, there are 44 communities in one of the Main Street Maryland program’s three categories. Designated communities use the full, three-pillar approach to drive sustained, place-based economic revitalization. Aspiring communities are actively pursuing Designated status through a two-year training program. Connected communities are currently using one or more of the pillars. The Main Street districts in these 44 communities attracted more than $84 million in public and private investment, opened 193 new businesses, created 885 full- or part-time jobs, and improved 249 properties in just Calendar Year 2025 alone.

The 2026 Main Street Maryland Conference, organized by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and the Maryland Economic Development Association, will be held in Hagerstown, October 6-7. The annual conference celebrates the people, places, and possibilities that make Maryland’s historic downtowns thrive. Registration for this year’s conference is now open on the conference website.

To learn more about Main Street Maryland, how it could help your community, and the upcoming 2026 Main Street Maryland Conference, please visit the department’s Main Street Maryland webpage.