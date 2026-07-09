LiveShareNow Expands App-Free Wedding Platform With Scavenger Hunts, Video Memories

New interactive experiences let wedding guests share photos, videos, and private keepsake messages — no app download required.

Every wedding guest experiences the day from a different perspective. Our mission is to help couples preserve those authentic moments while keeping everyone engaged throughout the celebration.” — LiveShare Team

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveShare, the app-free wedding photo and video sharing platform , today announced the expansion of its Wedding Guest Engagement Platform with three interactive experiences — Wedding Scavenger Hunts , Video Memories, and private Keepsake Posts — designed to turn every guest into part of the couple's story.Professional photographers document a wedding's major moments, but many of the most cherished memories happen between friends and family: on the dance floor, in quiet conversations, and behind the scenes. LiveShareNow's guest engagement features make it simple and fun for every guest to contribute — directly from their phone's browser, with no app installation or account creation."Every wedding guest experiences the day from a different perspective," said Ron Levac, founder of LiveShareNow. "Our mission is to help couples preserve those authentic moments while keeping everyone engaged throughout the celebration. The result is a richer collection of memories than any single camera can capture."Interactive Wedding Scavenger HuntsCouples create customized photo challenges that send guests hunting for specific moments — "Grandparents Dancing," "Best Dance Move," "Bride Laughing," "Funniest Table Selfie." The friendly competition keeps guests engaged while producing a diverse collection of candid photos from every corner of the venue.Video MemoriesPhotos capture a moment; videos capture emotion. Guests upload short videos straight from their phones — speeches, first dances, laughter, reactions — preserving the moments that photos alone can't fully tell.Private Keepsake MessagesWith Keepsake Posts, guests leave private written or video messages exclusively for the couple — a modern evolution of the traditional guest book that couples can revisit for years.App-Free by DesignAll experiences run through a single QR code. Guests scan, then upload unlimited photos and videos from any smartphone browser — no app, no account. Uploads appear in real time in live galleries and slideshows as the celebration unfolds.Beyond weddings, LiveShareNow is used for birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, graduations, reunions, school functions, nonprofit events, and corporate gatherings — anywhere authentic guest-generated memories matter.For more information, visit https://www.livesharenow.com About LiveShareLiveShare is an app-free wedding and event guest engagement platform that helps couples and event organizers collect unlimited guest photos, videos, and private keepsake messages through a simple QR code. The platform features live slideshows, interactive scavenger hunts, digital guest books, and collaborative event galleries designed for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, reunions, and celebrations of every size. LiveShareNow is operated by LiveShare LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.