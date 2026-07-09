Glenwood Springs Branch Library to Host Free Local Author Showcase Featuring 28+ Writers on July 25

Glenwood Springs Library Glenwood Springs Author Showcase Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries

From an International Book Award winner to a national Wrangler Award recipient, Garfield County authors span genres and generations at a free community event.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenwood Springs, CO — On Saturday, July 25, the Glenwood Springs Branch Library will host a free Local Author Showcase from 2–4 PM, bringing together more than 28 local and regional authors for a rare opportunity to meet the writers behind the books — in person, in one room, at no cost to attendees.The event features an unusually diverse range of voices and genres, from children's picture books and Western history to business, self-help, fiction, and poetry. Each author will have a table in the library's Community Room and will be available to discuss their work, sign books, and connect with readers of all ages.Among the featured authors are two with recent national recognition. Glenwood Springs author Nancy Bo Flood received the 2025 Western Heritage Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum for her children's book Badger Clark: Poetry Wrangler — one of the most prestigious honors in Western literature. Also featured is Angie Callen , whose self-help title Scary Good: Discovering Life Beyond the Sunday Scaries won the Business: Careers category of the 2026 International Book Awards, presented by American Book Fest, and has earned multiple national awards in the six months since its January 2026 launch.The full roster of participating authors includes Lynn Aliya, Nikki Beinstein, D.L. Blanchard, Angie Callen, Sonia Caraveo, Chelsea Catherine, J. Esther, Nancy Bo Flood, Gary Gleason, Jim Hawkins, Pamela Bordon Heckert, Clark W. Heckert, Kathy Hegberg M.A., Jan Hubbell, Brook LeVan, Dorsey Moore, Kris Murray, Herlinda Quintana, M.H.N. Rand, Mike Rivera, Jill Sheeley, Cari Shurman, Greg Staple, Rebecca Stirling, James Whitney, Deborah Holt Williams, Kendall Williams, and more.The Local Author Showcase is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Trary LaMee at tlamee@gcpld.org or call 970-945-5958.About Garfield County LibrariesGarfield County Libraries serves the communities of the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys through multiple branch locations, including the Glenwood Springs Branch Library. The library system is committed to connecting community members with resources, programming, and each other.

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