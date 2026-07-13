Raybern’s Introduces New Frozen Sliders, Expanding Its Line of Heat-and-Eat Sandwiches

Raybern’s, known for its iconic deli-style frozen sandwiches, has announced the launch of a new line of frozen sliders, introducing three heat-and-eat varieties: Cheeseburger Smashed Sliders, Birria Sliders, and Ham & Swiss Sliders. Raybern’s, known for its iconic deli-style frozen sandwiches, has announced the launch of a new line of frozen sliders, introducing three heat-and-eat varieties: Cheeseburger Smashed Sliders, Birria Sliders, and Ham & Swiss Sliders. Raybern’s, known for its iconic deli-style frozen sandwiches, has announced the launch of a new line of frozen sliders, introducing three heat-and-eat varieties: Cheeseburger Smashed Sliders, Birria Sliders, and Ham & Swiss Sliders.

Smashed Cheeseburger, Birria, and Ham & Swiss sliders deliver big flavor and 9g of protein in minutes

SHANNON, MS, OK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raybern’s, known for its iconic deli-style frozen sandwiches, has announced the launch of a new line of frozen sliders, introducing three heat-and-eat varieties: Cheeseburger Smashed Sliders, Birria Sliders, and Ham & Swiss Sliders. Designed for convenience and flavor, each slider contains nine grams of protein and is ready in minutes.Expanding beyond its signature full-size sandwiches, Raybern’s frozen sliders bring the same bakery-soft bread and chef-crafted taste into a smaller format, ideal for quick meals, shareable snacks, and everyday convenience. Explore the full lineup of frozen sandwiches here!The new lineup includes:Cheeseburger Smashed Sliders – Grilled Angus beef patty topped with American cheese for a classic, craveable flavor.Birria Sliders – Seasoned pork layered with bold chili spices and American cheese for a birria-inspired, savory kick.Ham & Swiss Sliders – Savory ham and Swiss cheese served on a soft Hawaiian roll for a sweet-and-salty balance.“Consumers already see Raybern’s as a premium brand, and these sliders deliver on that expectation in every bite,” said Doug Hall, senior director of business development at Raybern’s. “With high-quality protein and bread that delivers like magic, we’ve taken everything people love about our sandwiches and packed it into a smaller, easy-to-enjoy format.”The launch taps into growing demand for convenient frozen meals and easy-to-prepare snacks, as consumers continue to seek protein and flavor. Perfect for everything from quick lunches to shareable snack occasions, Raybern’s frozen sliders are designed to deliver convenience and satisfaction in every bite.All three varieties of frozen sliders will soon launch at Walmart stores nationwide for an SRP of $4.68 per four-pack. Walmart will also carry Raybern’s existing Philly Cheesesteak creating a “perfect set” of sandwiches to satiate any flavor craving. Find where to buy Raybern’s frozen sliders, along with their full line of frozen sandwiches.About Raybern’sSince 1978, Raybern’s has been crafting incredibly delicious sandwiches with bakery-soft bread, slow-roasted meats, and chef-created sauces. Now, consumers can enjoy authentic deli goodness at home or while on the go. It is Raybern’s mission to share its love of great sandwiches with as many people as possible and ensure that sandwich lovers don’t need to compromise in the freezer aisle.

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