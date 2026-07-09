SIOP Is More Than Demand Planning - It Is the Control Tower for Business Performance

LMA Consulting Group celebrates 21 years SIOP Graph explaining integrated processes, functions, results

Supply chain expert Lisa Anderson explains why successful SIOP connects people, processes and decisions across the enterprise

Successful SIOP isn't something you install. It is something you build.” — Lisa Anderson, President LMA Consulting Group

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc. , is helping manufacturers redefine what Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP), also known as Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), truly means - and why understanding the difference can significantly impact business performance."Many organizations think of SIOP as demand planning, capacity planning or simply getting departments together to review data," said Anderson. "Those activities are certainly part of SIOP, but they are only pieces of a much larger framework."According to Anderson, effective SIOP serves as the operational control tower for the business, bringing together every function that influences - or is influenced by - the supply chain into a coordinated decision-making process."Think about how an airport operates," Anderson explained. "Pilots, air traffic controllers, baggage handlers, maintenance crews, ground transportation and security each perform different jobs, yet everything is coordinated through a central control tower. Without that coordination, the system quickly breaks down. SIOP provides that same level of visibility, coordination and control for a manufacturing organization."Rather than functioning as a series of independent activities, SIOP integrates demand planning, supply planning, capacity planning, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, inventory management, finance, sales, customer service, R&D and executive leadership into a single operating rhythm. The result is better-informed decisions, greater agility and alignment across the organization."A true SIOP process creates one version of the truth," Anderson said. "Instead of each department making decisions independently, the organization evaluates changing customer demand, supply constraints, capacity, inventory and financial objectives together so the company moves in the same direction."Implementing SIOP, however, requires far more than introducing new software or scheduling monthly meetings."Successful SIOP isn't something you install," Anderson said. "It is something you build."According to Anderson, experienced SIOP consultants work alongside company leadership and cross-functional teams to design a process that reflects the organization's products, customers, manufacturing environment, growth objectives and systems capabilities. They help learn the company so as to establish planning disciplines, guide decision-making, upgrade supporting processes and ERP capabilities, educate teams, build accountability and create the operational cadence necessary for long-term success."The goal is not for the consultant to help the company run SIOP forever," Anderson explained. "The goal is to coach, teach and mentor the organization so it develops the knowledge, confidence and discipline to continuously improve, address changing conditions, and sustain the process long after the implementation is complete."As supply chains become more dynamic and customer expectations continue to evolve, Anderson believes organizations need a planning framework that provides both visibility and predictability."When every part of the organization understands how its decisions affect the rest of the business, companies become more responsive, more scalable and more profitable," she said. "That's what real SIOP delivers."Organizations that successfully implement SIOP often realize improved operational performance, enhanced supply chain visibility, greater predictability and scalability, stronger customer service, improved profitability and sustainable growth.To learn more about SIOP and supply chain transformation, visit: Best of SIOP/Supply Chain Planning About LMA Consulting GroupLMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers, distributors and supply chain-related organizations to achieve predictable growth, profitable performance and scalable supply chain success. Lisa Anderson is recognized as a top supply chain and ERP expert and is regularly featured in major media, including Bloomberg, IndustryWeek, The Wall Street Journal and Inc. Magazine. She is a noted authority on the SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning) process and author of SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth . For more, visit LMAConsultingGroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.