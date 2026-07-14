Antaris™ Establishes Aeonyx™ to Advance All-Domain Mission Virtualization for Defense

Organizational restructuring creates a U.S. defense-focused mission virtualization company while Antaris Global advances sovereign multimodal ISR capabilities.

Aeonyx enables defense organizations to move beyond isolated system performance and understand how systems, networks, and operators perform together at the mission level.” — John Trionfo, CEO of Aeonyx

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™ today announced a strategic reorganization establishing Aeonyx ™, a mission virtualization company focused on helping defense organizations evaluate architectures, validate operational concepts, improve operational performance and flexibility, and understand mission outcomes before real-world deployment. Aeonyx is already solving critical mission challenges for the U.S. government and major defense contractors and will accelerate these efforts under the new organizational structure.As part of the reorganization, Aeonyx has established its headquarters in Colorado Springs and is being led by CEO John Trionfo, positioning the company closer to key defense customers and operational stakeholders.Antaris Global will continue advancing its global multimodal ISR capabilities, including fully vertically integrated solutions for allied sovereign nations, supported by localized manufacturing and supply chain partnerships.Aeonyx is expanding its mission virtualization capabilities across all-domain defense operations in response to growing demand from the U.S. Department of War and its major defense prime contractors.The Aeonyx platform virtualizes all-domain missions in a common software environment, enabling military planners, systems developers, and warfighters to evaluate mission outcomes, improve operational performance, develop and refine new mission concepts, and prepare personnel before real-world execution. By integrating systems, sensors, networks, assets, and operational workflows into a common environment, Aeonyx provides a mission-level understanding of how capabilities perform together—not just how individual systems perform in isolation.For both new and deployed capabilities, Aeonyx helps governments and commercial organizations understand how assets contribute to mission success and identify opportunities to improve performance without acquiring additional hardware.For new systems, organizations can:- Validate architectures- Verify system integration- Reduce program risk, cost, and schedule- Train AI/ML systems- Validate mission performance- Accelerate system development- Accelerate acquisition decisionsFor deployed capabilities, organizations can:- Adapt to changing missions and emerging threats- Understand and predict mission outcomes- Identify capability gaps and operational vulnerabilities- Refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs)- Validate operational concepts before execution- Automate and optimize operations using AI-enabled decision support- Increase force effectiveness and accelerate decision-making“Battlespace dominance increasingly depends on the ability to understand, evaluate, and adapt before conflict begins and as threats, conditions, and mission objectives evolve,” said Trionfo. “Aeonyx enables defense organizations to move beyond isolated system performance and understand how systems, networks, and operators perform together at the mission level. This is no longer about virtualizing individual systems. It’s about virtualizing entire missions.”“Modern defense challenges are no longer confined to a single platform or domain,” said Brian Waldon, CTO at Aeonyx. “Mission success increasingly depends on understanding how systems, networks, and operators interact across the operational environment. Aeonyx enables organizations to rapidly integrate existing models, simulations, and mission data into a common environment, allowing teams to evaluate complex mission scenarios without replacing the tools and simulations they already trust.”For more information, visit https://www.aeonyx.us/ About AeonyxAeonyx is a mission virtualization company focused on helping governments and commercial organizations answer critical operational, acquisition, and force-design questions before resources are committed, systems are fielded, or forces are deployed. The Aeonyx platform creates virtual representations of systems, networks, and operational environments, enabling rapid understanding of mission outcomes.

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