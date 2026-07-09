July 09, 2026 - Falmouth and Hudson Awarded Construction Grants

At its July 9, 2026 board meeting, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) awarded provisional construction grants totaling $20,480,432 and $614,413 in provisional Green Library Incentives to Falmouth and Hudson, municipalities that are participating in the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program (MPLCP).

"Libraries don't just increase literacy, they also increase economic activity and revitalize areas where they are built. With state funding from the Healey-Driscoll Administration, these communities will build energy-efficient, sustainable libraries that ensure free access to a community gathering space, knowledge, and technology for all," said MBLC Director Maureen Amyot.

Falmouth was awarded $7,194,749 for the new construction of the East Falmouth Branch. The current library is not accessible; the children's room is located in the former garage and can only be entered via a ramp which is not ADA compliant. In addition to functionality and space issues, a recent building assessment found that the building's structural integrity is starting to deteriorate. This project will demolish the existing structure and construct a new, fully accessible and energy efficient 8,670 square foot library on the same site.

Hudson received $13,285,683 for its renovation and addition project. The current library operates out of a Carnegie building constructed in 1905, with additions dating to 1929 and 1966. The lack of space, inadequate technology, and inaccessibility of the current building make it difficult to meet the needs of the community, especially children and teens. This project will renovate the historic Carnegie library, demolish the existing additions, and build a new addition.

Provisional construction grants for these projects are between 35 to 50% of their estimated eligible project costs. These municipalities have until April 30, 2027 to accept their provisional grant awards through town meeting and ballot votes.

Commissioners also approved Green Library Incentives (GLI) for these projects in the amounts that follow: Falmouth, $215,842; Hudson, $398,571. GLIs are 3% of the construction grant award and are disbursed when projects certify that they have complied with one of three sustainable and resilient design and construction pathways as specified in the grant round program notice.

Falmouth and Hudson were previously approved for Planning and Design grants by the MBLC in January 2025 and were initially waitlisted for construction grants until funding became available through the state's capital plan. They recently completed the MPLCP Level of Design independent review, which ensures that each project is meeting MPLCP design guidelines.

The Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program has benefited more than 250 towns and cities since its inception in 1987. Funding to support the MPLCP grant round was included in the Mass Leads Act. MPLCP projects are underway in the following communities: Amherst, Blandford, Deerfield, Fitchburg, Springfield, and Westford. Swansea Free Public Library, Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester, and Shutesbury Library recently celebrated the completion of library projects. Learn more about the program on the MBLC website, the Building Literacy podcast, and the MPLCP Municipal Impact website.