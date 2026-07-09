July 09, 2026 - MBLC Elects Officers for FY2027

The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) elected new officers to serve for FY2027 at its Board Meeting on July 9, 2026.

Commissioner Tim Cherubini was elected to serve as Chair. Appointed by Governor Healey in 2024, Mr. Cherubini has over three decades of experience in libraries and non-profits including work in academic libraries, regional and national library networks and consortia, as well as library centered associations and coalitions. He formerly served on the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Center for the Book. He also served as Executive Director of the Chief Officers of State Library Agencies (COSLA), an independent organization of the top library directors, officers and commissioners across the United States tasked with statewide library development and initiatives. He is currently MBLC liaison to the Statewide Advisory Council on Libraries.

Commissioner Kemarah Sika was elected as Vice Chair. Appointed by Governor Maura Healey in 2025, Ms. Sika is an organizational development consultant and executive coach specializing in organizational change, design, and development through her firm, Sika Consulting. She has served as Chief Program Officer at YW Boston, the first YWCA in the nation, committed to eliminating racism and empowering women since it was founded in 1866. While at YW Boston, Sika developed and led DEI Consulting Services and collaborated with dozens of corporations, foundations, and nonprofits including the Boston Public Library, to advance racial equity through dialogue and action planning.

Commissioner Joyce Linehan was elected to serve as Secretary for a second term. Ms. Linehan is Chief of Staff at the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. She previously worked as a Special Assistant to the president of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and served as Chief of Policy and Planning for Boston Mayor Martin Walsh from 2014-2021, overseeing planning efforts such as Boston Creates, the City's first cultural plan, Resilient Boston (racial equity), Go Boston 2030 (transportation), Age-Friendly Boston (seniors), Build BPS (school buildings), Climate Ready Boston (environment) and Imagine Boston 2030 (comprehensive plan). In addition to her appointment to the MBLC in 2023, Governor Healey appointed Ms. Linehan to the Massachusetts Cultural Council. She serves on the MBLC Construction Committee.

The elected positions of Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary form the Executive Committee of the MBLC. The Executive Committee is elected every July by the board for a term of one year. Commissioners can serve for two successive one-year terms in any office and after one year off the committee are eligible for election again.

Established in 1890, the MBLC was the first state library commission in the United States. The nine-member volunteer Commission is appointed by the Governor. The MBLC supports statewide programming and innovation in libraries to ensure equal access to library services for every resident in the Commonwealth.